China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034: Green Infrastructure Boom Fuels Demand, Opportunities Soar Amid Urbanization And Strong Policy Support
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|China
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 National Circular Economy Strategy
3.2.1.2 Construction Waste Management Mandates
3.2.1.3 Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Infrastructure Development Requirements
3.2.2.2 Technology Transfer and Innovation
3.2.2.3 Regional Development Disparities
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Belt and Road Initiative Integration
3.2.3.2 Green Building Certification Growth
3.2.3.3 Smart City Development Programs
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.3.1 Regulatory landscape
3.4 Porter's analysis
3.5 PESTEL analysis
3.5.1 Technology and Innovation Landscape
3.5.2 Current technological trends
3.5.3 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 By region
3.6.2 By product
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Technology and Innovation Landscape
3.8.1 Current technological trends
3.8.2 Emerging technologies
3.9 Patent Landscape
3.10 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.10.1 Major importing countries
3.10.2 Major exporting countries
3.11 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects
3.11.1 Sustainable Practices
3.11.2 Waste Reduction Strategies
3.11.3 Energy Efficiency in Production
3.11.4 Eco-friendly Initiatives
3.12 Carbon Footprint Considerations
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Recycled plastic aggregates and additives
5.2.1 Concrete additives
5.2.2 Plastic sand and aggregate substitutes
5.2.3 Composite material components
5.3 Wood-plastic composites (WPC)
5.3.1 Decorative and finishing materials
5.4 Recycled plastic building blocks and bricks
5.4.1 Plastic sand bricks
5.4.2 Eco-bricks and composite blocks
5.4.3 Structural building components
5.5 Insulation and thermal materials
5.5.1 Foam insulation products
5.5.2 Fiber-based insulation materials
5.5.3 Thermal barrier systems
5.6 Piping and infrastructure components
5.6.1 Drainage and water management systems
5.6.2 Utility infrastructure components
5.6.3 Underground pipeline systems
5.7 Roofing and cladding materials
5.7.1 Recycled plastic roofing systems
5.7.2 Exterior cladding solutions
5.7.3 Waterproofing and membrane systems
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential construction
6.2.1 Urban housing development
6.2.2 Rural construction and renovation
6.2.3 Affordable housing programs
6.3 Commercial and office construction
6.3.1 Office buildings and business centers
6.3.2 Retail and shopping centers
6.3.3 Hospitality and tourism infrastructure
6.4 Industrial construction
6.4.1 Manufacturing facilities
6.4.2 Warehouses and logistics centers
6.4.3 Industrial parks and special economic zones
6.5 Infrastructure and public works
6.5.1 Transportation infrastructure
6.5.2 Water and wastewater treatment facilities
6.5.3 Public buildings and facilities
6.6 Smart city and green building projects
6.6.1 Smart city pilot programs
6.6.2 Green building certification projects
6.6.3 Sustainable urban development
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Raw Material Source, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Construction and demolition waste
7.2.1 Concrete and masonry waste
7.2.2 Plastic construction materials waste
7.2.3 Mixed construction debris
7.3 Post-consumer plastic waste
7.3.1 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
7.3.2 HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)
7.3.3 PP (Polypropylene)
7.3.4 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
7.3.5 Other plastic types
7.4 Industrial and manufacturing waste
7.4.1 Manufacturing process waste
7.4.2 Packaging and container waste
7.4.3 Electronic and electrical waste plastics
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North China Region
8.3 East China Region
8.4 South China Region
8.5 Southwest China Region
8.6 Northwest China Region
8.7 Central China Region
8.8 Northeast China Region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 China National Building Material Group Corporation
9.2 China Resources Group
9.3 China State Construction Engineering Corporation
9.4 CRDC Global
9.5 Guangdong Provincial Construction Group
9.6 Shandong Hi-Speed Group
9.7 Shanghai Construction Group
9.8 Sinopec
9.9 Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group
