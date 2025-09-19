China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Industry Analysis Report 2025-2034: Green Infrastructure Boom Fuels Demand, Opportunities Soar Amid Urbanization And Strong Policy Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's Green Infrastructure Boom Fuels Demand for Recycled Plastics in Construction: Opportunities Soar Amid Urbanization and Strong Policy Support Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Market was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2034.

Market growth is fueled by strong national policy frameworks, rising interest in sustainable development, and the rapid pace of urbanization. China's shift toward greener infrastructure and environmentally responsible construction is creating solid demand for recycled plastic materials. With robust support from the government through circular economy strategies and strict construction waste management regulations, the adoption of recycled plastic is gaining significant momentum. A combination of green building initiatives and infrastructure expansion programs, particularly in high-density urban centers, is creating favorable conditions for the integration of post-consumer and construction-derived plastic into building applications. Ongoing reforms and economic guidelines under China's Five-Year Plan are setting the stage for further market acceleration, encouraging manufacturers to invest in eco-friendly production models.

The wood-plastic composites (WPC) segment generated USD 289.7 million in 2024. Its market strength comes from its versatile use across decking, facade battens, outdoor furnishings, and landscaping structures. Provinces like Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai are experiencing major urban upgrades, making these WPC materials especially relevant. The adaptability of WPC in outdoor and semi-structural projects continues to drive demand, with regional construction authorities increasingly endorsing these materials as part of their sustainable project pipelines.

In 2024, the post-consumer plastic waste segment was valued at USD 365.4 million. Materials recovered from demolition and renovation activities form the bulk of the feedstock in this space. The rise in reconstruction efforts across aging residential districts and outdated infrastructure networks is feeding consistent raw material supply into recycling systems. As older buildings are dismantled and inefficient structures replaced, more plastic waste becomes available for reuse in composite boards, pipework, wall panels, and plastic-based aggregate substitutes, allowing for closed-loop use within the same sector.

East China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Market held a 25.2% share and generated USD 272.1 million in 2024. The region's dominance stems from its well-established industrial base and large-scale green construction projects. Meanwhile, North China is seeing faster growth at a CAGR of roughly 8%, with strong momentum driven by regulatory action in Beijing and sustainable urban transformation initiatives in Tianjin and Hebei. The rise of prefabricated buildings and environmentally conscious public sector investments is encouraging builders to opt for recycled plastic in insulation, roof coverings, and pipeline systems, further broadening market potential.

Major companies operating in the China Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Market include China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Sinopec, Guangdong Provincial Construction Group, China National Building Material Group Corporation, China Resources Group, Shanghai Construction Group, and Shandong Hi-Speed Group. Companies in China's recycled plastic construction materials sector are investing in localized manufacturing units to optimize logistics and meet regional demand. To expand their footprint, leading players are securing long-term procurement deals with municipal bodies for consistent access to post-consumer and C&D plastic waste. The focus on innovation is growing, with firms developing new composite blends for structural and semi-structural applications. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.3 Data mining sources

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier Landscape

3.1.2 Profit Margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 National Circular Economy Strategy

3.2.1.2 Construction Waste Management Mandates

3.2.1.3 Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Infrastructure Development Requirements

3.2.2.2 Technology Transfer and Innovation

3.2.2.3 Regional Development Disparities

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Belt and Road Initiative Integration

3.2.3.2 Green Building Certification Growth

3.2.3.3 Smart City Development Programs

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Porter's analysis

3.5 PESTEL analysis

3.5.1 Technology and Innovation Landscape

3.5.2 Current technological trends

3.5.3 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 By region

3.6.2 By product

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Technology and Innovation Landscape

3.8.1 Current technological trends

3.8.2 Emerging technologies

3.9 Patent Landscape

3.10 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.10.1 Major importing countries

3.10.2 Major exporting countries

3.11 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects

3.11.1 Sustainable Practices

3.11.2 Waste Reduction Strategies

3.11.3 Energy Efficiency in Production

3.11.4 Eco-friendly Initiatives

3.12 Carbon Footprint Considerations

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Recycled plastic aggregates and additives

5.2.1 Concrete additives

5.2.2 Plastic sand and aggregate substitutes

5.2.3 Composite material components

5.3 Wood-plastic composites (WPC)

5.3.1 Decorative and finishing materials

5.4 Recycled plastic building blocks and bricks

5.4.1 Plastic sand bricks

5.4.2 Eco-bricks and composite blocks

5.4.3 Structural building components

5.5 Insulation and thermal materials

5.5.1 Foam insulation products

5.5.2 Fiber-based insulation materials

5.5.3 Thermal barrier systems

5.6 Piping and infrastructure components

5.6.1 Drainage and water management systems

5.6.2 Utility infrastructure components

5.6.3 Underground pipeline systems

5.7 Roofing and cladding materials

5.7.1 Recycled plastic roofing systems

5.7.2 Exterior cladding solutions

5.7.3 Waterproofing and membrane systems

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Residential construction

6.2.1 Urban housing development

6.2.2 Rural construction and renovation

6.2.3 Affordable housing programs

6.3 Commercial and office construction

6.3.1 Office buildings and business centers

6.3.2 Retail and shopping centers

6.3.3 Hospitality and tourism infrastructure

6.4 Industrial construction

6.4.1 Manufacturing facilities

6.4.2 Warehouses and logistics centers

6.4.3 Industrial parks and special economic zones

6.5 Infrastructure and public works

6.5.1 Transportation infrastructure

6.5.2 Water and wastewater treatment facilities

6.5.3 Public buildings and facilities

6.6 Smart city and green building projects

6.6.1 Smart city pilot programs

6.6.2 Green building certification projects

6.6.3 Sustainable urban development

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Raw Material Source, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Construction and demolition waste

7.2.1 Concrete and masonry waste

7.2.2 Plastic construction materials waste

7.2.3 Mixed construction debris

7.3 Post-consumer plastic waste

7.3.1 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

7.3.2 HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

7.3.3 PP (Polypropylene)

7.3.4 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

7.3.5 Other plastic types

7.4 Industrial and manufacturing waste

7.4.1 Manufacturing process waste

7.4.2 Packaging and container waste

7.4.3 Electronic and electrical waste plastics

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North China Region

8.3 East China Region

8.4 South China Region

8.5 Southwest China Region

8.6 Northwest China Region

8.7 Central China Region

8.8 Northeast China Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 China National Building Material Group Corporation

9.2 China Resources Group

9.3 China State Construction Engineering Corporation

9.4 CRDC Global

9.5 Guangdong Provincial Construction Group

9.6 Shandong Hi-Speed Group

9.7 Shanghai Construction Group

9.8 Sinopec

9.9 Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group

Chinese Recycled Plastic Construction Materials Market

