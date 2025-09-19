Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Size Worth USD 104.84 Billion By 2032 Due To The Growing Demand For Semiconductors Globally SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Semiconductor Plant Construction Market was valued at USD 9.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast 2025–2032. Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor Plant Construction Market size was valued at USD 43.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 104.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% over 2025-2032.” Surging Semiconductor Demand and Government Incentives Drive Market Growth The growing need for semiconductors due to the quick development of technologies including 5G, AI, electric cars, and the Internet of Things are major factors propelling the growth of the worldwide semiconductor plant construction market. To encourage corporations to invest extensively in new fabrication units and expand current facilities, governments around the world are providing significant financing and incentives to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Construction is accelerating worldwide, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, due to the demand for advanced nodes and increased manufacturing capacity, making semiconductor plants essential components of the technology ecosystem. Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 43.81 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 104.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.57% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Construction Type (New Construction, and Expansion & Renovation)

. By Plant Type (Front-end Semiconductor Fab Plants, and Back-end Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Plants)

. By Construction Material (Concrete, Steel, and Others (Glass, Aluminum))

. By End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, and Telecommunications)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Construction Type

In 2024, New Construction dominates the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market share, accounting for approximately 57.5% of activities. This dominance is driven by the urgent need for building entirely new fabrication plants to meet the surging global demand for advanced semiconductors. Expansion & Renovation is expected to witness the fastest growth over 2025-2032 due to the need to optimize current infrastructure, incorporate energy-efficient technologies, and rapidly adapt to evolving semiconductor manufacturing requirements.

By Plant Type

Front-end Semiconductor Fab Plants dominated the market with a 68.4% share in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032. This dominance is due to the high complexity and capital intensity of wafer fabrication processes required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

By Construction Material

Concrete dominated the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market with a 53.4% share in 2024, largely due to its fundamental role in building the strong foundations and structural components essential for semiconductor fabrication plants. Steel is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032. Increasing demand for flexible and modular plant designs is driving the use of steel frameworks globally propelling the segment's growth.

By End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics dominated the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market with a 39.4% share in 2024, driven by the booming demand for smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other connected devices. Consumer Electronics is the largest end-user segment due to the surge in demand encourages significant investments in new fabrication plants and expansions.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 39.5% in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Market over 2025-2032

Asia Pacific held a 39.5% market share in 2024 and is predicted to expand at the quickest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2032. Large expenditures in semiconductor production facilities, government assistance, and the existence of significant chip manufacturers increasing capacity to satisfy rising worldwide demand are the main drivers of this supremacy.

North America holds a significant position in the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market, driven by substantial investments from industry leaders, such as Intel, Texas Instruments, and GlobalFoundries.

Recent News:



In August 2025, Fluor's joint venture with JGC Corporation was awarded the contract to update the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for a proposed Phase 2 expansion of the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. In July 2025, Samsung Austin Semiconductor launched a 5-star workforce development plan in partnership with leading engineering schools across the U.S. to bolster the semiconductor ecosystem and support its Taylor facility.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Report (The USPs):



REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you understand the environmental and safety regulations shaping semiconductor plant construction, including green building mandates and regional approval frameworks.

CAPACITY & OUTPUT METRICS – helps you evaluate total cleanroom space, wafer fabrication capacity, and the share of advanced-node (<5nm, 5–7nm) production being added annually.

INVESTMENT & FUNDING DYNAMICS – helps you analyze capital expenditure trends, government vs. private funding shares, and the rising allocation toward automation and smart manufacturing systems.

WORKFORCE & SKILL GAP ANALYSIS – helps you track average construction workforce size, percentage of skilled labor, and the projected demand growth for specialized engineers and technicians in semiconductor facility projects. SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDICATORS – helps you assess green building adoption, water conservation improvements, and renewable energy integration in next-generation fabs.

