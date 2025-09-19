Kaynes Technology CEO Exit Rattles Investors But Technicals Suggest More Upside, Says SEBI Analyst
Shares of Kaynes Technology India fell as much as 4.7% on Friday after its chief executive officer resigned. However, prices recovered some ground after the company clarified in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that a replacement candidate has been identified and will be announced soon.
Kaynes Technology's CFO, Jairam Sampath, said that the chosen candidate was an internal hire who has been with the company for the past year.
Leadership Shakeup Rattles Investors
According to a press release dated September 19, Rajesh Sharma tendered his resignation as the CEO of the company to pursue opportunities outside the organiation. Sharma will vacate his position on October 31.
Sharma joined Kaynes nearly four years ago and has been part of several major milestones, including its IPO & consequential public listing, as well as reaching a market capitalization of over ₹50,000 crores.
Last month, its unit Kaynes Circuits India signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹4,995 crores over a period of 6 years to establish manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions.
Technical View
The stock has confirmed a VCP (Volatility Contraction Pattern) breakout on strong volumes, moving above its neckline near ₹6,880, noted SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis.
The breakout is now being retested as support, a healthy sign for trend continuation, he added.
If Kaynes sustains above this level, it can scale toward the ₹7,500 - ₹7,800 zone in the near term.
Stock Watch
Investor sentiment has been 'bearish' for a week on Stocktwits. It was 'neutral' earlier. Kaynes is among the top trending stock on Stocktwits.
While the stock's one-month gain is around 14%, it has shed over 4% on a year-to-date basis.
The Mysore-based company designs and manufactures advanced electronic modules and solutions.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment