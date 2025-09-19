Kuwait Participates In Arab-Belgian Economic Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait participated in the 12th edition of the Arab-Belgian Economic Forum, held in Brussels under the title "Doing Business in Arab Countries."
Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi stressed on Friday the importance of Kuwait's participation in the forum, which emerged from an initiative by the General Assembly of Observers and the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Ambassador Al-Enezi explained that the forum had allocated a special session to discuss trade opportunities in the State of Kuwait within the framework of Kuwait Vision 2035.
The ambassador, who heads Kuwait's missions to the European Union and NATO, said that despite its small geographical area, Kuwait is a leading country in investment and trade worldwide, pointing to the deep ties that bind Kuwait to Belgium and the European Union.
He added that the recent economic visit of the Belgian delegation to Kuwait, which included more than 40 companies and 60 businessmen, reflected growing interest in investment opportunities in the country, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, and medical services.
The ambassador also noted that Kuwait is witnessing a comprehensive digital transformation through electronic platforms and digital services, and that the Foreign Direct Investment Law allows foreign investors 100 percent ownership of their projects, enhancing the country's competitive investment environment.
Al-Anzi reviewed a number of major national projects within the framework of the New Kuwait Vision 2035, including the free zone in northern Kuwait, the new international airport, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port as a strategic hub for maritime trade.
He also reviewed the Gulf Railway Project, the Air Cargo City, and the Shegaya Renewable Energy Project, which aims to produce 15 percent of Kuwait's energy consumption from clean sources, in addition to the National Digital Transformation Initiative.
He stressed that the European Union is Kuwait's largest trading partner, with trade volume reaching approximately USD 15.2 billion in 2024.
He noted that Belgium attracts significant Kuwaiti investments and serves as a hub for technology and innovation.
He also explained that Kuwaiti exports to Belgium increased by 15 percent in the first five months of 2025, reaching USD 437 million.
Ambassador Al-Enezi stressed Kuwait's support for a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union, asserting that such an agreement would open new horizons for trade and investment cooperation and support innovation and economic growth for both parties.
The forum featured a number of prominent contributions from international companies and institutions, including Kuwait Petroleum International, which addressed topics of sustainability and the low-carbon economy, followed by an interactive dialogue session with the speakers.(end)
arn
arn
