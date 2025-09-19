Patrick Byrne
-
Professor of Water Science,
Liverpool John Moores University
I am a Professor of Water Science at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK. My main area of expertise lies in environmental pollution, with a particular focus on river and groundwater quality.
I have worked extensively on the impacts of mine wastes and trace metals on river water quality. More recently, my research has evolved to investigate PFAS 'forever chemicals'. The key goal of my research is to understand sources and transport pathways of chemicals in the environment so that we can devise strategies to mitigate their impacts on wildlife and humans.
I have published >70 peer-reviewed scientific articles and receive funding from a variety of sources including UKRI NERC, UKRI STFC, the British Council, the U.S. Department of Energy, CONICYT, the Environment Agency, and Liverpool City Council.Experience
-
2012–2025
Professor, Liverpool John Moores University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment