Patrick Byrne

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-19 06:06:44
  • Professor of Water Science, Liverpool John Moores University
Profile

I am a Professor of Water Science at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK. My main area of expertise lies in environmental pollution, with a particular focus on river and groundwater quality.

I have worked extensively on the impacts of mine wastes and trace metals on river water quality. More recently, my research has evolved to investigate PFAS 'forever chemicals'. The key goal of my research is to understand sources and transport pathways of chemicals in the environment so that we can devise strategies to mitigate their impacts on wildlife and humans.

I have published >70 peer-reviewed scientific articles and receive funding from a variety of sources including UKRI NERC, UKRI STFC, the British Council, the U.S. Department of Energy, CONICYT, the Environment Agency, and Liverpool City Council.

Experience
  • 2012–2025 Professor, Liverpool John Moores University

