India Re-Elected To Key Posts Of Universal Postal Union

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India has been re-elected to the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) during the 28th UPU Congress held in Dubai, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications on Friday.

The Universal Postal Union, a specialised agency of the United Nations, is the primary forum for cooperation among postal sector stakeholders. The Council of Administration (CA) is responsible for policy, regulatory and governance matters, while the Postal Operations Council (POC) is the technical and operational body that drives the modernisation of postal services worldwide.

India's re-election reflects the confidence of the international community in India Post's leadership, reforms, and innovative digital initiatives. India has been a member of the UPU since 1876 and has consistently contributed to strengthening the global postal network, the statement said.

Over the past Congress cycle, India has championed digital transformation initiatives such as DigiPIN (digital addressing), UPI-enabled cross-border remittances, and e-commerce facilitation through Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras; extended strong support for capacity-building and South-South cooperation under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme by providing specialised training to postal officials from Asia, Africa, and other regions; and contributed significantly to the financial sustainability of the Union through its membership contributions and voluntary funding.

Building on these initiatives launched in the previous cycle, India will continue to deepen and expand these efforts during the Dubai cycle, with renewed commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and global cooperation.

With this re-election, India will continue to play a proactive role in shaping the future of the global postal sector, driving innovation, inclusivity, and development. India has also expressed its intent to take on a leadership role within the Council of Administration during the forthcoming cycle, the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said: "Honoured to share that Bharat has been elected to both the Postal Operations Council and the Council of Administration at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai. This milestone reflects India's growing global leadership under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"At the heart of this is the steadfast guidance of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, whose relentless efforts and expertise were instrumental in securing this achievement. Together, we continue to drive innovation, advance financial inclusion and champion sustainability in the postal sector," Scindia said.

"With the world's largest postal network serving 1.45 billion people, Bharat stands uniquely positioned to contribute to the UPU's mission of a modern, inclusive and resilient global postal system. My deep gratitude to all member nations for their trust," he added.