Construction Aggregates Industry Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Set For Growth - Urbanization, Infrastructure Investments, And Sustainability Drive Demand For Cost-Effective Materials
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$444.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$796.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development
3.2.1.2 Expanding transportation and logistics networks
3.2.1.3 Growing demand for sustainable and recycled aggregates
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and stringent regulations on mining activities
3.2.2.2 High transportation costs and supply chain disruptions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Raw Material analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Aggregates Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Natural aggregates
5.3 Artificial aggregates
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Crushed stone
6.2.1 Limestone
6.2.2 Granite
6.2.3 Sandstone
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Sand
6.3.1 Natural sand
6.3.2 Manufactured sand
6.4 Gravel
6.4.1 Pea gravel
6.4.2 Crushed gravel
6.4.3 Others
6.5 Recycled aggregates
6.6 Slag aggregates
6.7 Other aggregates
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Size, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Coarse aggregate
7.3 Fine aggregate
7.4 Graded aggregate
7.5 All-in-aggregate
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Shape, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Rounded
8.3 Irregular
8.4 Angular
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Category, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Ultra lightweight
9.3 Lightweight
9.4 Heavy weight
9.5 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Residential construction
10.3 Commercial construction
10.4 Infrastructure development
10.4.1 Roads & highways
10.4.2 Railways
10.4.3 Bridges
10.4.4 Ports
10.5 Industrial construction
10.6 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Direct
11.3 Indirect
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Tons)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Russia
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.6 MEA
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
13.1 Adbri
13.2 Aggregate Industries
13.3 Breedon Group
13.4 CEMEX
13.5 CRH
13.6 Granite Construction
13.7 Greenstone Materials
13.8 Heidelberg
13.9 Holcim
13.10 Knife River
13.11 Martin Marietta
13.12 Rogers
13.13 Summit
13.14 Votorantim Cimentos
13.15 Vulcan
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Construction Aggregates Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment