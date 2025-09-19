Business Reporter: From Historical Data Based Reports To Actionable Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How computer vision and data analytics can generate quick wins in various industries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Uruguayan AI solution provider Digital Sense talks about how computer vision and data analytics can reach new efficiencies and bring measurable RoI in industries ranging from agriculture to renewable energy and retail – some of the industries that Digital Sense provides solutions for to transform raw data into reliable, predictive intelligence.In agriculture, Digital Sense applies advanced vision models to fruit sorting – identifying defects with precision and classifying produce according to market and packaging requirements. The result is faster processing, reduced labour costs and improved consistency, allowing growers to meet rising demand while protecting margins. In energy infrastructure, the company's technology supports critical site preparation. At renewable energy installations, for example, Digital Sense's computer vision automatically detects, geolocates and measures seabed boulders and debris, accelerating survey processes that once required significant manual effort.Beyond operations, Digital Sense applies the same rigour to business data strategy. By building predictive models, the company enables organisations to move from reactive analysis to proactive decision-making. For leading retail brands, this includes churn prediction – identifying at-risk customers early and powering targeted retention campaigns – and marketing mix modelling, which disentangles complex sales data to show exactly which channels drive revenue. With a proven track record across industries, Digital Sense demonstrates how computer vision and data science can unlock new efficiency, resilience and growth.To learn more about how visual and customer data can be turned into business intelligence, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Digital SenseDigital Sense is a leading Uruguayan AI solutions provider with over 15 years of experience in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Remote Sensing, and Data Science. Trusted by global leaders such as ULTA Beauty, Universal, and Tonal, our award-winning team combines technical excellence with innovative approaches to deliver measurable results. With a top 1% talent pool, including 8+ PhDs, 10+ Master's degrees, and three patents, Digital Sense solves complex challenges and drives efficiency for forward-thinking organizations.

