Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign, Aimed At Reinforcing The Commitment To Cleanliness And Hygiene
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18 September 2025, Delhi: Ministry of Textiles celebrates the 'Swachhata Hi Seva'- 2025 Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at reinforcing the commitment to cleanliness and hygiene in everyday life. The campaign is celebrated across all organizations under the Ministry of Textiles.
Various activities were held as part of the campaign on the second day in various organisations of the Ministry.
Ministry of Textiles organized a deep cleaning drive at the Ministry and senior officers made a visit ensuring cleanliness in all divisions and sections.
To ensure maximum reach and engagement, activities of the campaign are being shared across social media platforms amplifying the message of cleanliness
Other organizations under the Ministry of Textile also carried out a deep cleaning drive under Swachhta Hi Seva campaign on the second day.
