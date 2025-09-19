Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign, Aimed At Reinforcing The Commitment To Cleanliness And Hygiene

Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign, Aimed At Reinforcing The Commitment To Cleanliness And Hygiene


2025-09-19 05:07:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18 September 2025, Delhi: Ministry of Textiles celebrates the 'Swachhata Hi Seva'- 2025 Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at reinforcing the commitment to cleanliness and hygiene in everyday life. The campaign is celebrated across all organizations under the Ministry of Textiles.

Various activities were held as part of the campaign on the second day in various organisations of the Ministry.

Ministry of Textiles organized a deep cleaning drive at the Ministry and senior officers made a visit ensuring cleanliness in all divisions and sections.

To ensure maximum reach and engagement, activities of the campaign are being shared across social media platforms amplifying the message of cleanliness

Other organizations under the Ministry of Textile also carried out a deep cleaning drive under Swachhta Hi Seva campaign on the second day.


MENAFN19092025003198003206ID1110083911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search