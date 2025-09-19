IAEA Adopts Resolution Calling On Russia To Withdraw From Zaporizhzhia NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this.

“The resolution contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the ZNPP. The document reaffirms that the Zaporizhzhia NPP and all nuclear facilities in Ukraine must operate under the full sovereign control of the competent Ukrainian authorities,” the statement reads.

The resolution also reaffirmed the mandate and continued work of the IAEA mission at ZNPP, despite Russia's constant attempts to undermine its activities.

In addition, it recalled Russian strikes on the Chornobyl zone and damage to the New Safe Confinement, which poses risks to international nuclear safety.

“We are grateful to every country that supported this important document. Sixty-two votes in favor are a clear position of the civilized world: nuclear terrorism is unacceptable, and the Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russia, must be immediately returned under Ukraine's control. We will continue to work with the IAEA and our partners to ensure the implementation of every point of this resolution,” commented Ukraine's Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Ukraine insists on strengthening international pressure on Russia to ensure the full and unconditional implementation of all IAEA resolutions and the return of ZNPP under Ukrainian control.

As reported, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. Since then, the IAEA has repeatedly adopted resolutions calling for the facility's return to Ukraine, but none have been implemented.

Photos: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Energoatom