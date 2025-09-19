Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yermak: Ukraine Should Join Drone Wall Project, EU Talks Next Week

2025-09-19 05:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that negotiations on the drone wall will take place in the EU next week, and Ukraine is expected to join the project.

“We are the only country in Europe currently waging a modern war against Russia. Since World War II and the Cold War, the principles of combat have changed, and in recent years drones have played a key role,” Yermak said, emphasizing that this is why armies need to adapt and invest in AI-equipped UAVs, both for attack and air defense.

Read also: Drone wall ” for EU should be built together with Ukraine - Kubilius

As previously reported, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, plans to convene talks next week with EU defense ministers regarding the creation of the drone wall along the EU's eastern border.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

