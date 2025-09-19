Astrology Secrets: Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs Revealed Is Yours On The List?
Some zodiac signs are natural masters of manipulation, much like the legendary Shakuni. According to astrology, these signs excel at strategy, persuasion and hidden agendas. Find out if your zodiac sign is among the most cunning and calculating ones.
According to astrology, each zodiac sign has unique personality traits. While some people are good, others have malicious intentions. A few have a natural talent for winning through scheming.
Gemini is the sign of the twins, and they have a dual nature. If you trust them with a secret, they might use it against you. Their actions are always self-serving. Be cautious with them.
Scorpios often find fault in others and can use your words against you. They scheme at home and work for their benefit. They understand psychology and use it to influence people.
Capricorns are disciplined and listen carefully to use your words against you. They'll do anything to use someone for their benefit and get what they want without getting emotional.
Libras are diplomatic and use charm to turn situations in their favor. They can make people agree with them subtly. Though they look innocent, they scheme to get their way.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment