Argentine Peso Slides As Merval Drops: What Really Happened And Why It Matters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's central bank raised its official dollar rate to 1 474 pesos and sold over $50 million yesterday, yet traders still pushed the parallel“blue” rate up to 1 505 pesos.
The gap shows how strict FX controls fuel informal demand and erode reserves. Local stocks reacted sharply. The S&P Merval index plunged 4.9 percent to 1 695 530 points as investors fretted over shaky political signals ahead of midterm polls.
Energy and banking shares led losses, and trading volume surged as domestic funds and foreign ETFs cut Argentine risk. Global factors worsened the mood.
A stronger U.S. dollar , with its index at 97.41 after solid U.S. labor data, weighed on emerging markets. Exporters raced to hedge pesos, amplifying selling pressure.
Technical charts painted a picture of exhaustion. On the daily timeframe, the RSI fell to 31 and prices hugged the lower Bollinger Band, signaling oversold conditions.
The MACD histogram narrowed, hinting at a possible short-lived rebound. The four-hour chart showed similar oversold readings and converging MACD lines, but traders held off until they see volume confirm any bounce.
Behind the headlines lies a deeper story: Argentina's creeping reserve losses and political gridlock. The central bank 's interventions reflect its tight grip on the peso, yet informal markets thrive on mistrust.
With the official–blue premium near 2 percent, businesses and consumers face constant uncertainty that feeds inflation and discourages investment.
For international observers, the key takeaway is this: Argentina's markets respond not just to global dollar moves but to homegrown worries over fiscal plans and dwindling reserves.
Until policymakers shore up confidence, expect more volatility and a continued tug-of-war between the official peg and the blue-chip parallel market.
