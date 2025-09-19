Argentina Faces A Stubborn Jobs Challenge Amid Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) INDEC reported a 7.6% unemployment rate in Q2 2025, down from 7.9% in Q1 but unchanged year-on-year. The survey covered 31 urban areas and nearly 30 million people.
About 1.74 million Argentines lacked work, while 13.3 million held jobs. Informal workers made up 43.2% of those employed, leaving many without labor rights or social benefits.
Greater Buenos Aires led with 8.7% unemployment. The Pampas region followed at 7.4%, and Patagonia posted the lowest rate at 4.9%. Women faced higher joblessness (8.5%) than men (6.8%), and young workers under 30 saw rates above 12%.
Argentina's GDP grew 6.3% year-on-year in Q2, driven by agriculture and manufacturing. Yet the economy shrank 0.1% from Q1, reflecting weaker exports and private spending.
President Milei 's austerity measures cut inflation from over 25% in late 2023 to about 2% by mid-2025. However, deep subsidy cuts and public-sector layoffs pushed up joblessness early in his term. The economy recovered but did not generate enough formal jobs.
Underemployment affected 11.6% of the workforce who wanted more hours. A broader 30.5% of the labor force faced“pressure on the labor market,” including discouraged jobseekers.
Informal workers earn about 41% less than formal staff and lack legal protections. Businesses worry that weak job growth will curb consumer spending and slow the recovery.
With midterm elections in October, stagnant unemployment may sway voters. The government must balance fiscal discipline with policies that create formal jobs. Otherwise, millions of Argentines could remain on the economic sidelines despite overall growth.
About 1.74 million Argentines lacked work, while 13.3 million held jobs. Informal workers made up 43.2% of those employed, leaving many without labor rights or social benefits.
Greater Buenos Aires led with 8.7% unemployment. The Pampas region followed at 7.4%, and Patagonia posted the lowest rate at 4.9%. Women faced higher joblessness (8.5%) than men (6.8%), and young workers under 30 saw rates above 12%.
Argentina's GDP grew 6.3% year-on-year in Q2, driven by agriculture and manufacturing. Yet the economy shrank 0.1% from Q1, reflecting weaker exports and private spending.
President Milei 's austerity measures cut inflation from over 25% in late 2023 to about 2% by mid-2025. However, deep subsidy cuts and public-sector layoffs pushed up joblessness early in his term. The economy recovered but did not generate enough formal jobs.
Underemployment affected 11.6% of the workforce who wanted more hours. A broader 30.5% of the labor force faced“pressure on the labor market,” including discouraged jobseekers.
Informal workers earn about 41% less than formal staff and lack legal protections. Businesses worry that weak job growth will curb consumer spending and slow the recovery.
With midterm elections in October, stagnant unemployment may sway voters. The government must balance fiscal discipline with policies that create formal jobs. Otherwise, millions of Argentines could remain on the economic sidelines despite overall growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment