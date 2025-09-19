AMI Gas Meter Growth Drivers And Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market To Expand By $8 Billion, Driven By Emerging Tech, Regulatory Shifts, And Smart Infrastructure Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Market estimates & forecast parameters
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability landscape
3.1.2 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Import/Export trade analysis
3.4 Price trend analysis, by region (USD/Unit)
3.5 Industry impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6 Growth potential analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9.1 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.9.2 Emerging market penetration
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share, by region, 2024
4.3 Strategic initiatives
4.4 Competitive benchmarking depictions
4.5 Strategy dashboard
4.6 Innovation & technology landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Residential
5.3 Commercial
5.4 Utility
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Basic
6.3 Smart
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Sweden
7.3.5 Italy
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 South Korea
7.4.5 Australia
7.5 Middle East & Africa
7.5.1 UAE
7.5.2 Saudi Arabia
7.5.3 South Africa
7.5.4 Egypt
7.6 Latin America
7.6.1 Brazil
7.6.2 Mexico
7.6.3 Argentina
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Aclara Technologies
8.2 Ameresco
8.3 Apator
8.4 Azbil Kimmon
8.5 Chint Group
8.6 Core & Main
8.7 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
8.8 Holly technology
8.9 Honeywell International
8.10 Itron
8.11 Landis+Gyr
8.12 Neptune Technology Group
8.13 Osaki Electric
8.14 Raychem RPG
8.15 Schneider Electric
8.16 Sensus
8.17 Siemens
8.18 Waltero
8.19 Wasion Group
8.20 Zenner International
