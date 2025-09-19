Flipkart Minutes Turns The Big Billion Days into India's Fastest Shopping Festival with 10-minute Doorstep Delivery Starting at Midnight

Flipkart Minutes will bring The Big Billion Days 2025's biggest deals to customers' doorsteps in 10 minutes across 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes

Early access and rewards for Flipkart Plus and Black members to enhance the festive experience

Unbeatable offers across grocery, mobiles, electronics, fruits & vegetables, beauty, personal care, and more

Access to fresh fruits and vegetables starting at Rs 9, delivering quality fresh produce to customers' doorsteps

Regional festive selection with over 900 categories available at the best value

Homegrown lifestyle brands like Farmley, GOBOULT, boAt, Himalaya, Beardo, BellaVita, Ajmal, and premium global brands like Faces Canada, Lakme, Maybelline New York, Nivea and many more

Indulge your festive cravings with up to 50% off on gourmet favourites from brands like Akshayakalpa, 24 Mantra, Dairy Craft, Sleepy Owl, Organic India, Epigamia, and the likes

Get the best deals on Olive Oil, Coffee & Tea, Pulses & Millets with up to 50% off

From lipsticks at Rs 49 and up to 80% off on deodorants, perfumes, and soaps, to the festive hampers from D2C brands like Anand Sweets and Cadbury, among others

Some of the leading gourmet brands like Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Monin syrups, Ceylon teas, and Raw Pressery juices, among several others will be available

