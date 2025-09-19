Europe Likely To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran Soon, Says Macron

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): France's President Emmanuel Macron has indicated that major European nations are likely to reimpose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 on Thursday, Macron confirmed that the so-called“snapback” sanctions would be triggered, stating that Iran's efforts to avoid them were“not serious,” according to Al Jazeera.

In late August, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom-collectively known as the E3-initiated a 30-day process to reinstate sanctions due to the absence of a negotiated deal on Iran's nuclear program.

Iran has condemned the E3's decision, calling it“unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis.”

The three European powers accuse Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under this agreement, signed by Iran, the United States, China, Russia, the European Union, and the E3, Tehran agreed to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

sa