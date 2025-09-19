Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-09-19 03:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

( "Diversified" , or the "Company" )

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 80,914 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.1768 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 18 September 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 80,914
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.05
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.26
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.1768


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 77,773,639 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 77,773,639 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares
purchased: 		DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
(ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of
purchases: 		18 September 2025
Investment
firm: 		Mizuho Securities USA LLC


Aggregate
number of
ordinary shares
acquired 		Daily volume
weighted
average price
paid 		Daily highest
price paid
per share 		Daily lowest
price per
share 		Trading
Venue
9,060 $ 14.1623 $ 14.25 $ 14.11 ARCX
779 $ 14.1344 $ 14.17 $ 14.11 ASPN
182 $ 14.1488 $ 14.16 $ 14.14 BAML
580 $ 14.1463 $ 14.16 $ 14.14 BARX
2,432 $ 14.1652 $ 14.26 $ 14.05 BATS
200 $ 14.1900 $ 14.22 $ 14.16 BATY
100 $ 14.1500 $ 14.15 $ 14.15 BNPC
100 $ 14.1200 $ 14.12 $ 14.12 EDGA
5,762 $ 14.1544 $ 14.24 $ 14.08 EDGX
400 $ 14.1400 $ 14.14 $ 14.14 HRTF
400 $ 14.1433 $ 14.15 $ 14.14 ICBX
17,315 $ 14.1972 $ 14.26 $ 14.11 IEXG
363 $ 14.1500 $ 14.15 $ 14.15 ITGI
652 $ 14.1571 $ 14.19 $ 14.12 JPMX
6,478 $ 14.2136 $ 14.26 $ 14.14 JSJX
800 $ 14.1825 $ 14.23 $ 14.14 LEVL
175 $ 14.1500 $ 14.16 $ 14.14 MEMX
270 $ 14.1383 $ 14.23 $ 14.06 SGMT
1,232 $ 14.1789 $ 14.26 $ 14.11 UBSA
105 $ 14.1450 $ 14.15 $ 14.14 VFMI
100 $ 14.1500 $ 14.15 $ 14.15 XBOS
15,972 $ 14.1642 $ 14.25 $ 14.06 XNAS
17,457 $ 14.1707 $ 14.26 $ 14.10 XNYS
Trading venue Currency
NYSE USD $ 14.1768 80,914


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


