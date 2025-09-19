Night Raid On Tendrivska Spit: Ukrainian Recon Sets Mines, Russian 'Vityaz' Falls Into Trap

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported this.

The special forces' trap ensnared a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multipurpose tracked transporter, which the occupiers had been using to deliver personnel, weapons, and supplies to their positions.

A video released by DIU shows the result.

“The Russian tracked Vityaz has been destroyed,” the intelligence officers confirmed.

Screenshot from video