Night Raid On Tendrivska Spit: Ukrainian Recon Sets Mines, Russian 'Vityaz' Falls Into Trap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported this.

The special forces' trap ensnared a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multipurpose tracked transporter, which the occupiers had been using to deliver personnel, weapons, and supplies to their positions.

A video released by DIU shows the result.

“The Russian tracked Vityaz has been destroyed,” the intelligence officers confirmed.

Read also: HUR special forces strike Russian Buk-M3 system in Zaporizhzhia regio

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit a Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in Kursk region.

Screenshot from video

