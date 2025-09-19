Night Raid On Tendrivska Spit: Ukrainian Recon Sets Mines, Russian 'Vityaz' Falls Into Trap
The special forces' trap ensnared a Russian DT-10 Vityaz multipurpose tracked transporter, which the occupiers had been using to deliver personnel, weapons, and supplies to their positions.
A video released by DIU shows the result.
“The Russian tracked Vityaz has been destroyed,” the intelligence officers confirmed.Read also: HUR special forces strike Russian Buk-M3 system in Zaporizhzhia regio
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit a Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in Kursk region.
