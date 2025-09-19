12Th Public Affairs Forum Of India Highlights Next-Gen Reforms As Key To India's Economic Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 18, 2025: The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) today hosted a pivotal session titled 'Economy Unbound: Next-Gen Reforms as the Lever' as part of its 12th Annual Forum. The discussion centered on India's strategic push for deep reforms to unlock its demographic dividend and achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' milestone, emphasizing that deregulation, ease of doing business, and streamlined compliances are crucial for sustaining growth, attracting investment, and fostering innovation across sectors.
During the session, Apurva Chandra, Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defense, emphasized the need for strategic priorities. He stated, "Our priority must be jointness, Atmanirbharta, and innovation. We need to take risks, promote indigenous solutions, and fast-track critical technologies by compressing long procurement cycles. Equally, for industry to grow, enabling factors like land availability, reliable power, efficient logistics, and streamlined certifications are vital to attract investment and boost exports in sectors such as gems and jewellery and auto components."
Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Government of Telangana, underscored the critical role of states in driving reform. He added, "The real action is in the states. Telangana undertook path-breaking reforms as early as 2014, questioning the need for multiple approvals and ensuring clearances within 15 days. Progressive states have shown the true value of reforms, and I hope NITI Aayog will encourage them to go further and faster."
Adding to the discussion on governance, V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, highlighted a key initiative. He remarked, "Mission Karmayogi is a game changer in state capacity building - shifting from rules-based to role-based governance, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of creating institutions of love, and equipping civil servants with the skills and AI tools needed for maximum governance, minimum government."
The insightful discussion was expertly moderated by Ishteyaque Amjad, Past President, PAFI and Managing Director, Policy and Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia, Abbott Healthcare. Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy, Meta, delivered the welcome remarks, and Vaibhav Mittal, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, concluded the proceedings with the vote of thanks.
About PAFI (Public Affairs Forum of India)
Founded in 2008, the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is India's premier organisation focused on public affairs, policy advocacy, and corporate affairs in India. PAFI represents a diverse array of Indian and foreign companies, promoting ethical dialogue and professional growth. Its objectives include aligning business, society, and government, fostering trust, and developing collaborative policies. PAFI organizes impactful events, including its annual forum, which unites industry leaders and policymakers for meaningful discussions. With a strong commitment to transparency and inclusion, PAFI aims to build a well-informed public affairs community to address contemporary challenges in India.
During the session, Apurva Chandra, Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defense, emphasized the need for strategic priorities. He stated, "Our priority must be jointness, Atmanirbharta, and innovation. We need to take risks, promote indigenous solutions, and fast-track critical technologies by compressing long procurement cycles. Equally, for industry to grow, enabling factors like land availability, reliable power, efficient logistics, and streamlined certifications are vital to attract investment and boost exports in sectors such as gems and jewellery and auto components."
Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Government of Telangana, underscored the critical role of states in driving reform. He added, "The real action is in the states. Telangana undertook path-breaking reforms as early as 2014, questioning the need for multiple approvals and ensuring clearances within 15 days. Progressive states have shown the true value of reforms, and I hope NITI Aayog will encourage them to go further and faster."
Adding to the discussion on governance, V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, highlighted a key initiative. He remarked, "Mission Karmayogi is a game changer in state capacity building - shifting from rules-based to role-based governance, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of creating institutions of love, and equipping civil servants with the skills and AI tools needed for maximum governance, minimum government."
The insightful discussion was expertly moderated by Ishteyaque Amjad, Past President, PAFI and Managing Director, Policy and Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia, Abbott Healthcare. Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy, Meta, delivered the welcome remarks, and Vaibhav Mittal, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, concluded the proceedings with the vote of thanks.
About PAFI (Public Affairs Forum of India)
Founded in 2008, the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is India's premier organisation focused on public affairs, policy advocacy, and corporate affairs in India. PAFI represents a diverse array of Indian and foreign companies, promoting ethical dialogue and professional growth. Its objectives include aligning business, society, and government, fostering trust, and developing collaborative policies. PAFI organizes impactful events, including its annual forum, which unites industry leaders and policymakers for meaningful discussions. With a strong commitment to transparency and inclusion, PAFI aims to build a well-informed public affairs community to address contemporary challenges in India.
User :- Snigdha Gupta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment