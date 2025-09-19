Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 659 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 11 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 500 38.13 38.30 37.70 209 715 MTF CBOE 2 500 38.13 38.25 37.70 95 325 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 12 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 300 38.04 38.25 37.85 201 612 MTF CBOE 2 700 38.05 38.25 37.85 102 735 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 15 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 393 38.38 38.45 38.10 206 983 MTF CBOE 3 689 38.38 38.45 38.10 141 584 MTF Turquoise 685 38.38 38.55 38.25 26 290 MTF Aquis 968 38.40 38.50 38.25 37 171 16 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 296 38.37 38.50 38.15 203 208 MTF CBOE 4 014 38.37 38.50 38.15 154 017 MTF Turquoise 713 38.38 38.45 38.15 27 365 MTF Aquis 974 38.39 38.55 38.15 37 392 17 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 860 38.49 38.70 38.20 187 061 MTF CBOE 4 217 38.47 38.75 38.25 162 228 MTF Turquoise 773 38.46 38.65 38.25 29 730 MTF Aquis 1 077 38.53 38.75 38.25 41 497 Total 48 659 38.31 38.75 37.70 1 863 913

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 699 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 September 2025 200 37.80 37.80 37.80 7 560 12 September 2025 400 38.00 38.00 38.00 15 200 15 September 2025 200 38.00 38.00 38.00 7 600 16 September 2025 400 38.20 38.20 38.20 15 280 17 September 2025 200 38.20 38.20 38.20 7 640 Total 1 400 53 280





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 September 2025 800 38.21 38.25 38.15 30 568 12 September 2025 199 38.40 38.40 38.40 7 642 15 September 2025 1 000 38.41 38.55 38.30 38 410 16 September 2025 400 38.43 38.50 38.35 15 372 17 September 2025 1 300 38.53 38.65 38.45 50 089 Total 3 699 142 081

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 845 shares.

On 17 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 602 495 own shares, or 4.94% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250919E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement