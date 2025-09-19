Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-09-19 02:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 659 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
11 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 500 38.13 38.30 37.70 209 715
MTF CBOE 2 500 38.13 38.25 37.70 95 325
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
12 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 300 38.04 38.25 37.85 201 612
MTF CBOE 2 700 38.05 38.25 37.85 102 735
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
15 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 393 38.38 38.45 38.10 206 983
MTF CBOE 3 689 38.38 38.45 38.10 141 584
MTF Turquoise 685 38.38 38.55 38.25 26 290
MTF Aquis 968 38.40 38.50 38.25 37 171
16 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 296 38.37 38.50 38.15 203 208
MTF CBOE 4 014 38.37 38.50 38.15 154 017
MTF Turquoise 713 38.38 38.45 38.15 27 365
MTF Aquis 974 38.39 38.55 38.15 37 392
17 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 860 38.49 38.70 38.20 187 061
MTF CBOE 4 217 38.47 38.75 38.25 162 228
MTF Turquoise 773 38.46 38.65 38.25 29 730
MTF Aquis 1 077 38.53 38.75 38.25 41 497
Total 48 659 38.31 38.75 37.70 1 863 913

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 699 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 September 2025 to 17 September 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 September 2025 200 37.80 37.80 37.80 7 560
12 September 2025 400 38.00 38.00 38.00 15 200
15 September 2025 200 38.00 38.00 38.00 7 600
16 September 2025 400 38.20 38.20 38.20 15 280
17 September 2025 200 38.20 38.20 38.20 7 640
Total 1 400 53 280


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 September 2025 800 38.21 38.25 38.15 30 568
12 September 2025 199 38.40 38.40 38.40 7 642
15 September 2025 1 000 38.41 38.55 38.30 38 410
16 September 2025 400 38.43 38.50 38.35 15 372
17 September 2025 1 300 38.53 38.65 38.45 50 089
Total 3 699 142 081

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 845 shares.

On 17 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 602 495 own shares, or 4.94% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250919E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN19092025004107003653ID1110083368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search