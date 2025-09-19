Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.51, or 0.72 percent, on September 18 from the previous level to $70.25 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.52, or 0.75 percent, to $68.71 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.46, or 0.8 percent, to $56.72 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $0.55, or 0.8 percent, to $67.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.