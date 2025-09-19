From Umar Shah To My Husband: A Painful Reminder That Vomit Cannot Be Held Back

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Umar Shah was a beautiful child who appeared on television with his brother and won people's hearts because of his innocence. His sudden death left his admirers in mourning. May Allah grant patience to his family and bless him with a place in the gardens of Paradise. Umar Shah's death occurred due to vascular cardiac arrest.

Yesterday I came across a woman's post in which she wrote that children sometimes hold back vomit out of fear of their mothers. According to her, Umar Shah also held back his vomit due to his mother's fear, which caused his death. Reading this left me astonished, because had that woman done a little research, she might have known what the real cause was.

The truth is, whether children or adults, this act is not consciously possible. When the stomach contracts to expel vomit, no one can voluntarily keep it inside. However, if a person is semi-unconscious or their nerves weaken, then vomit may remain inside instead of coming out.

I realized this fact when last month my husband passed away due to the same reason. He had been restless the whole night, vomited three times in the morning, and on the fourth attempt the vomit stayed inside. When he became unconscious, with his pulse and blood pressure dropping dangerously low, we rushed him to the hospital.

Instead of starting treatment, as usual, they kept referring him from one hospital to another. An hour and a half later, when treatment finally began at a private hospital, it was revealed that he had already passed away ninety minutes earlier. What we thought was a rattling breath was actually air trapped in the windpipe. He had died due to vascular cardiac arrest.

When someone experiences severe illness, unconsciousness, or a heart attack, the body's reflex system often stops functioning properly. Under normal conditions, vomit is expelled naturally. But during unconsciousness or critical illness, these reflexes become weak. If the heart and brain do not receive oxygen, cardiac arrest occurs.

In such a situation, vomit does not come out completely; instead, it may enter the throat or airway. This process is called aspiration. If vomit enters the lungs, it blocks breathing, creates severe oxygen deficiency (hypoxia), and as a result, the heart can stop completely. Stroke can occur. If timely medical aid is not provided, death becomes inevitable.

The important point is that this is not in a person's control. No one can intentionally hold back vomit and allow it to enter their lungs. It is a medical and physiological issue that arises when the body's defense system fails to function properly.

Its symptoms may sometimes appear within 24 hours or even earlier. These include nausea, vomiting, chest pain or pressure, anxiety, difficulty breathing, extreme weakness, dizziness, and loss of pulse.

There can be many causes: a reaction to medication, heart disease, imbalances in the body such as potassium or magnesium deficiency, toxins, or blood infection. Smoking, diabetes, and other conditions may also contribute.

If you recognize these symptoms, check the patient's breathing. If the patient is unconscious, call an ambulance immediately. Give CPR. Place an unconscious patient in the recovery position (if CPR is not being done), which can somewhat reduce the risk of aspiration. But during CPR this is not possible. That is why airway management (airway + breathing) is the fundamental pillar of advanced life support.

In the hospital, suction must be performed immediately to clear the airway so that vomit does not further enter the lungs. Resuscitation, monitoring, and infection prevention are crucial to saving the patient's life.

Bronchoscopy, oxygen therapy, and antibiotics (when secondary infection is suspected) are administered. Shock may also be given to restore the heartbeat.

According to statistics, 2 to 6 children out of every ten thousand, and 1 out of every hundred adults, may suffer from this. Based on Pakistan's population, approximately 17,000 to 50,000 children, and more than 150,000 adults, may fall victim to cardiac arrest every year.

This experience is the greatest reality of my life. But it is also a reminder that we should understand issues like death and illness not through emotional stories or misconceptions, but on the basis of fact and knowledge.

Our problem is that we all become social media scholars, doctors, experts, and lawyers, yet do not conduct even a little research. We spread posts that have no connection with reality. Granted, everyone has freedom of expression, but it is our responsibility to think about the effects of our words, especially when writing on sensitive matters like death, disease, or accidents. That is why we should consult medical professionals in such cases. Public awareness campaigns must be run in simple, easy-to-understand language to end such misconceptions.

Ordinary people should be trained in CPR. Teach your children and youth the importance of truth and research. Instead of irresponsible speculation after any tragedy, express sympathy and prayers. And just as we use social media to spread unverified posts, we should also use Google and other search engines for research before writing on any topic.

And keep in mind that illness and accidents are only excuses-when a person's destined time arrives, even if the best specialists, the whole family, and all friends are present, no one can save us from the angel of death. Therefore, never say“if only we had taken them to the hospital sooner” or“if only the doctors had started treatment earlier.” Life is a trust from Allah, and when He reclaims it, we have no right to complain. Always remember that one day we too must return to Him. May Allah take our souls while we are walking and healthy, without making us dependent. This is the death of well-being.

If even one person understands from this blog that“holding back vomit” is not in anyone's control but rather a medical issue, then I will consider my effort worthwhile.