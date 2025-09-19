Ulcerative Colitis Market Analysis: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Companies, By Delveinsight Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, Index Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Boehringer

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ulcerative colitis Market Analysis"The Ulcerative Colitis Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 8,400 Million in 2023. The Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market is anticipated to witness a positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs, and raised awareness.

Emerging therapies for ulcerative colitis, including SIMPONI (golimumab), ENTYVIO (vedolizumab), Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), and others, are expected to drive growth in the ulcerative colitis market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled“Ulcerative Colitis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, providing a comprehensive analysis of the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ulcerative colitis Market Report:

In 2023, the ulcerative colitis (UC) market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion and is expected to grow, driven by greater adoption of existing therapies and increased awareness of the disease.

Management of UC typically involves a combination of medications, dietary and nutritional modifications, and, in some cases, surgical interventions to address damaged areas of the gastrointestinal tract. Current treatment options include aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, biologics, S1P modulators, and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, among others. However, the landscape is evolving as novel therapies are developed to address gaps in efficacy, as some patients experience limited response or discontinue treatment.

In the United States, several medications are approved for moderate to severe UC, including anti-TNFα agents (adalimumab, infliximab, golimumab), interleukin inhibitors (ustekinumab, mirikizumab), anti-integrin therapies (vedolizumab), S1P modulators (ozanimod), and JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib, upadacitinib). The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the UC market in 2023, estimated at USD 5.9 billion, with continued growth expected through 2034.

Emerging therapies such as obefazimod (Abivax), risankizumab (AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim), and guselkumab (Janssen) are expected to further expand and diversify treatment options. In the EU4 countries and the UK, DelveInsight estimates around 521,000 diagnosed mild UC cases and approximately 860,000 moderate to severe cases in 2023, with numbers projected to rise over the forecast period.

Recent developments include:



March 2025: Celltrion launched STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba) in the U.S., a biosimilar to STELARA®, following FDA approval in December 2024. It carries the same indications as STELARA®, maintaining treatment continuity for patients and providers.

January 2025: Rise Therapeutics received FDA acceptance for its IND application to begin a Phase 1 oncology trial for R-5780, part of ongoing programs including ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes. December 2024: Biocon Biologics Ltd obtained FDA approval for YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce), a biosimilar of STELARA®, approved for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Key companies developing UC therapies include Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, NImmune, Merck, Mesoblast, and others. Promising pipeline therapies include SIMPONI (golimumab), ENTYVIO (vedolizumab), Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), among others.

Ulcerative colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is one of the two main forms of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), alongside Crohn's disease. It is a long-term, idiopathic condition that causes inflammation of the colon lining, commonly presenting with diarrhea, abdominal pain, and rectal bleeding.

There is no single definitive test for diagnosing UC. Diagnosis typically relies on a combination of clinical evaluation and diagnostic procedures, including endoscopy, biopsy, stool analysis, and imaging techniques such as X-rays, fluoroscopy, CT scans, and MRI. Laboratory tests-like complete blood count, inflammatory markers, liver function, and electrolyte levels-are also frequently used to support diagnosis.

Flexible sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy are considered the most reliable methods for confirming UC and differentiating it from other gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn's disease, diverticulitis, or colorectal cancer. Certain blood tests detecting specific antibodies can further aid in distinguishing UC from Crohn's disease-for instance, perinuclear anti-neutrophil antibodies (pANCA) are often positive in UC patients, while anti-Saccharomyces cerevisiae antibodies (ASCA) are more common in Crohn's disease.

Market forecast reports for UC typically provide insights into the disease's pathophysiology, diagnostic approaches, and treatment strategies, as well as outlining the patient journey from symptom onset to diagnosis and long-term management, offering a comprehensive perspective on real-world clinical practice.

Ulcerative colitis Market Outlook

Treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) involves a comprehensive approach, combining medications, dietary adjustments, and, when necessary, surgical interventions to manage affected areas of the gastrointestinal tract. The current therapeutic landscape includes established drugs such as aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, and biologics like anti-TNF agents (adalimumab, infliximab, golimumab), anti-adhesion molecules (vedolizumab), JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib), IL-12/23 inhibitors (ustekinumab), and S1P modulators (ozanimod).

In the U.S., guidelines generally recommend aminosalicylates or corticosteroids for induction, followed by aminosalicylate maintenance in mild-to-moderate cases. For moderate-to-severe disease, immunosuppressants such as azathioprine or biologics like infliximab or adalimumab-used alone or with immunosuppressants-are commonly employed to induce and sustain remission.

Across the seven major markets (7MM), treatment strategies vary slightly, but the market is broadly segmented into conventional therapies, biologics, and targeted small molecules.

Looking ahead, new therapies, improved early detection, greater treatment access, and increased disease awareness are expected to improve management outcomes. However, the high cost of innovative treatments and potential complications may limit widespread use.

Several companies, including Abivax, AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim, and Janssen, are advancing pipeline drugs such as obefazimod, risankizumab, and guselkumab, aiming to expand the therapeutic options available for ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Drugs



SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

ENTYVIO (vedolizumab): Takeda Pharmaceuticals Etrasimod (APD334): Arena Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

Ulcerative colitis Emerging Drugs



ABX464 (obefazimod): Abivax SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib): Reistone Biopharma

Scope of the Ulcerative colitis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ulcerative colitis Companies: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, NImmune, Merck, Mesoblast, and others

Key Ulcerative colitis Therapies: SIMPONI (golimumab), ENTYVIO (vedolizumab), Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), and others

Ulcerative colitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative colitis current marketed and Ulcerative colitis emerging therapies

Ulcerative colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative colitis market drivers and Ulcerative colitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ulcerative colitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ulcerative colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Ulcerative colitis Market Report:

Ulcerative colitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Ulcerative colitis Epidemiology and Ulcerative colitis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Ulcerative colitis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Ulcerative colitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Ulcerative colitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Ulcerative colitis market.

