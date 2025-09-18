Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Eye Silver At Gulf Padel Championship


2025-09-18 11:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Padel Championship reaches its climax today at the Padel Inn courts in Doha, as the current edition - hosted by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton and Padel Federation - wraps up after days of intense action and high-level competition.
Qatar's men's team suffered their first defeat yesterday, falling 2-1 to the UAE in a closely-fought tie. Despite the setback, Qatar still has a chance to secure silver when they take on Bahrain today. The UAE, meanwhile, will meet Kuwait in a decisive clash to determine the gold medal winner, while Saudi Arabia face Oman in a placement match.
In the women's competition, Qatar lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, while the UAE cruised past Oman 3-0 and Kuwait defeated Bahrain by the same margin.
Today's fixtures pit Qatar against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia against the UAE, and Kuwait against Oman. A victory for Kuwait would see them crowned champions.
The junior category also witnessed dramatic battles. Qatar lost narrowly to Kuwait 2-1, while Bahrain edged Oman by the same score and the UAE swept Saudi Arabia 3-0. Today's final round will decide the title, with Qatar facing Saudi Arabia, the UAE meeting Bahrain, and Kuwait playing Oman. A win for Kuwait would hand them the junior crown as well.

MENAFN18092025000067011011ID1110082893

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search