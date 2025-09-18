Qatar Eye Silver At Gulf Padel Championship
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Padel Championship reaches its climax today at the Padel Inn courts in Doha, as the current edition - hosted by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton and Padel Federation - wraps up after days of intense action and high-level competition.
Qatar's men's team suffered their first defeat yesterday, falling 2-1 to the UAE in a closely-fought tie. Despite the setback, Qatar still has a chance to secure silver when they take on Bahrain today. The UAE, meanwhile, will meet Kuwait in a decisive clash to determine the gold medal winner, while Saudi Arabia face Oman in a placement match.
In the women's competition, Qatar lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, while the UAE cruised past Oman 3-0 and Kuwait defeated Bahrain by the same margin.
Today's fixtures pit Qatar against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia against the UAE, and Kuwait against Oman. A victory for Kuwait would see them crowned champions.
The junior category also witnessed dramatic battles. Qatar lost narrowly to Kuwait 2-1, while Bahrain edged Oman by the same score and the UAE swept Saudi Arabia 3-0. Today's final round will decide the title, with Qatar facing Saudi Arabia, the UAE meeting Bahrain, and Kuwait playing Oman. A win for Kuwait would hand them the junior crown as well.
Qatar's men's team suffered their first defeat yesterday, falling 2-1 to the UAE in a closely-fought tie. Despite the setback, Qatar still has a chance to secure silver when they take on Bahrain today. The UAE, meanwhile, will meet Kuwait in a decisive clash to determine the gold medal winner, while Saudi Arabia face Oman in a placement match.
In the women's competition, Qatar lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, while the UAE cruised past Oman 3-0 and Kuwait defeated Bahrain by the same margin.
Today's fixtures pit Qatar against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia against the UAE, and Kuwait against Oman. A victory for Kuwait would see them crowned champions.
The junior category also witnessed dramatic battles. Qatar lost narrowly to Kuwait 2-1, while Bahrain edged Oman by the same score and the UAE swept Saudi Arabia 3-0. Today's final round will decide the title, with Qatar facing Saudi Arabia, the UAE meeting Bahrain, and Kuwait playing Oman. A win for Kuwait would hand them the junior crown as well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment