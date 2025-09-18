Associate Professor of Psychology, Auckland University of Technology

Dr. Daniel Shepherd is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), where he specializes in environmental and health psychology. His research focuses on the psychological impacts of environmental factors such as noise and air pollution, as well as the role of music in emotional regulation. Dr. Shepherd has contributed to studies examining stress and distress in parents of children with autism spectrum disorder, and the autonomic correlates of personality. His work often explores the intersection of psychological well-being and environmental stressors. In addition to his research, Dr. Shepherd is actively involved in teaching and mentoring students at AUT. His publications reflect a commitment to understanding how environmental and psychological factors interact to affect human health and behavior. Through his work, Dr. Shepherd aims to inform public health policies and interventions that promote psychological well-being in the face of environmental challenges.

–present Associate Professor of Psychology, Auckland University of Technology

Experience