Distributed Generation Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Distributed Generation Market Worth?

The market size of distributed generation has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market, which will rise from a value of $106.86 billion in 2024 to $119.71 billion in 2025, will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The previous growth can be traced back to factors such as energy independence, environmental considerations, government inducements, and grid robustness.

The size of the distributed generation market is projected to witness a significant increase in the coming years, expanding to $194.63 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The proliferation during the forecast period could be as a result of trend towards decentralization, incorporation of renewable energy, advancements in energy storage, and electric vehicles (EVs). The forecast period is also expected to see key trends such as digitalization and IoT, technological progress, the emergence of microgrids, integration of hybrid systems, edge computing and AI, energy as a service (EaaS), along with enhanced flexibility and scalability.

What Are The Factors Driving The Distributed Generation Market?

The growth of the distributed generation market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising electricity consumption. The term 'electricity consumption' denotes the units of Wh (or kWh) of electrical energy used over a specific duration. Distributed generation employs a range of electricity-generation technologies to deliver power for on-site use - thus, escalation in electricity consumption escalates the need for distributed generation. For example, U.S Energy Information Administration, a US government agency, in 2022, reported that total end-use consumption of electricity in the U.S rose by about 3.2% versus 2021. Retail electricity sales in the residential sector grew by 2.6%, while in the commercial sector, it was up 4.7%. Consequently, the upsurge in electricity consumption is anticipated to stimulate the demand for systems of distributed generation in the forecast period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Distributed Generation Market?

Major players in the Distributed Generation include:

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Schneider Electric SE

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH

. ASEA Brown Boveri Ltd.

. AES Corporation

. Ameresco Inc.

. Ansaldo Energia S. p. A.

. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Distributed Generation Sector?

The key trend emerging in the distributed generation market is the advancement in technology. Firms active in this market are innovating with advanced products to maintain their competitive stand. For instance, Delta India, a subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc., which is based in Taiwan and works in distributed generation, created a medium-voltage QPR product called 11kV 3-phase Power Quality Restorer in May 2022. This product is designed to manage multiple power quality issues such as voltage variations, flickers, and equipment malfunctions, providing higher efficiency. The 11KV 3-Phase QPR also offers current harmonic compensation in both positive and negative reactive power, power load imbalance correction, voltage regulation and helps organizations reduce their electric bills by preventing power factor charges and harmonic surcharges.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Distributed Generation Market Share?

The distributed generationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Fuel Cells, Micro-Turbines, Wind Turbines, Combustion Turbines, Micro-hydropower, Reciprocating Engines, Solar PV, Other Technologies

2) By Application: On-Grid, Off-Grid

3) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Fuel Cells: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

2) By Micro-Turbines: Gas-Fueled Micro-Turbines, Biogas Micro-Turbines

3) By Wind Turbines: Small Wind Turbines, Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWT)

4) By Combustion Turbines: Gas Turbines, Dual-Fuel Turbines

5) By Micro-Hydropower: Pico-Hydro Systems, Small-Scale Hydropower Solutions

6) By Reciprocating Engines: Gas-Fueled Engines, Diesel Engines

7) By Solar PV: Rooftop Solar PV Systems, Ground-Mounted Solar PV Systems

8) By Other Technologies: Biomass Generation, Geothermal Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Distributed Generation Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the distributed generation market. It is anticipated that North America will experience the most rapid growth in the distributed generation market share in the forecast period. The regions detailed in the distributed generation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

