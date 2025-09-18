Lakshmis Tradegenius AI40 Intelligent Trading Engine Expected To List On Nasdaq By End Of 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Lakshmi Finance Center said Saturday that its artificial intelligence–powered trading system, TradeGenius AI4.0, has entered the final stage of preparation for a Nasdaq listing expected by the end of 2025.

The company said the system has been tested in live trading over the past two years and has undergone multiple infrastructure upgrades. It is designed to combine adaptive artificial intelligence with quantitative models to support cross-asset trading decisions. According to LFC, the system has recorded an average success rate above 98 percent.

“TradeGenius AI4.0 not only represents a breakthrough in algorithmic speed but also marks the beginning of a new paradigm in precision trading powered by adaptive intelligence,” said Jonathan Dale Benton, chief strategy officer at LFC.

The Nasdaq listing remains subject to regulatory approval. LFC said it is currently working with legal and financial advisors on compliance reviews and audit processes as part of the listing preparations.

The company described TradeGenius AI4.0 as integrating six modules: trend mapping, volatility matrix, capital flow tracking, anomaly detection, dynamic profit-taking, and a reinforcement learning strategy engine. LFC said the design is meant to improve efficiency in different market conditions and provide both retail and institutional investors with scalable and transparent market access.

Beyond its Nasdaq plans, LFC said it is building a network of global partners and intends to grant regional exclusivity and liquidity management privileges to top performers. It also plans to host a global finance summit after the listing to promote broader adoption of AI-driven trading systems.

“Our vision has always been global in scope,” Benton said.“TradeGenius AI4.0 is not just entering Nasdaq - it is opening a new chapter in the use of capital intelligence.”

Lakshmi Finance Center, develops AI-based trading systems and financial technology platforms. The company focuses on research, deployment, and education of intelligent trading solutions while expanding its international network of partners.

Disclaimer: The listing plan remains subject to regulatory approval.