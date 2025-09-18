Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suqin Best Of IFA 2025 Awards Spotlight Global Tech Excellence At Berlin Summit


2025-09-18 07:10:21
(MENAFN- GetNews) At IFA 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, the Suqin Best of IFA 2025 Awards were presented during the China-Germany E-Commerce Summit at BIKINI Berlin.



Co-hosted by the Suqin Go-Global Committee, WeBranding Global , and Brand Factory, the summit brought together over 100 senior executives, retail channel leaders, and industry experts. Discussions centered on sustainable growth of e-commerce and social commerce, AI-driven consumer experiences, and new strategic pathways for cooperation. Alongside these exchanges, the awards ceremony recognized outstanding product achievements across various categories.

Rebecca Ding, Founder & CEO of WeBranding Global, emphasized that brands are moving from“price-driven” to“value co-creation.” She noted“technological innovation, green concepts, and cultural resonance will be the keys for Chinese brands to achieve high-quality growth in the European market.”

The Suqin Best of IFA 2025 Awards

Award entries underwent both online pre-selection and a final evaluation by a nine-member jury at IFA. Judging criteria emphasized innovation, uniqueness, application potential, and market readiness.

Award Winners

Best Telecommunication Innovation:

TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

OUKITEL WP200 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept

Best Home Appliance Innovation:

Sunseeker L3 Robotic Lawn Mower

Wan AIChef

Dreame Food Waste Disposer

Best AI Innovation:

SwitchBot AI Pet

viaim OpenNote

Rokid Glasses

Lepro TB1 Pro

DETICO Birdfeeder

Zendure SolarFlow 800 Pro

As a prominent Sino-European bridge, the summit and awards signify a shift in companies' approach from going abroad to achieving“global integration.” Focusing on innovation, localization, and compliance, brands are building lasting trust and credibility in international markets while actively shaping the future of the global consumer landscape.

