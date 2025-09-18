Suqin Best Of IFA 2025 Awards Spotlight Global Tech Excellence At Berlin Summit
Co-hosted by the Suqin Go-Global Committee, WeBranding Global , and Brand Factory, the summit brought together over 100 senior executives, retail channel leaders, and industry experts. Discussions centered on sustainable growth of e-commerce and social commerce, AI-driven consumer experiences, and new strategic pathways for cooperation. Alongside these exchanges, the awards ceremony recognized outstanding product achievements across various categories.
Rebecca Ding, Founder & CEO of WeBranding Global, emphasized that brands are moving from“price-driven” to“value co-creation.” She noted“technological innovation, green concepts, and cultural resonance will be the keys for Chinese brands to achieve high-quality growth in the European market.”
The Suqin Best of IFA 2025 Awards
Award entries underwent both online pre-selection and a final evaluation by a nine-member jury at IFA. Judging criteria emphasized innovation, uniqueness, application potential, and market readiness.
Award Winners
Best Telecommunication Innovation:
TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra
OUKITEL WP200 Pro
Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept
Best Home Appliance Innovation:
Sunseeker L3 Robotic Lawn Mower
Wan AIChef
Dreame Food Waste Disposer
Best AI Innovation:
SwitchBot AI Pet
viaim OpenNote
Rokid Glasses
Lepro TB1 Pro
DETICO Birdfeeder
Zendure SolarFlow 800 Pro
As a prominent Sino-European bridge, the summit and awards signify a shift in companies' approach from “ going abroad ” to achieving“global integration.” Focusing on innovation, localization, and compliance, brands are building lasting trust and credibility in international markets while actively shaping the future of the global consumer landscape.
