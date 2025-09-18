Suqin Best Of IFA 2025 Awards Spotlight Global Tech Excellence At Berlin Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) At IFA 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, the Suqin Best of IFA 2025 Awards were presented during the China-Germany E-Commerce Summit at BIKINI Berlin.







Co-hosted by the Suqin Go-Global Committee, WeBranding Global , and Brand Factory, the summit brought together over 100 senior executives, retail channel leaders, and industry experts. Discussions centered on sustainable growth of e-commerce and social commerce, AI-driven consumer experiences, and new strategic pathways for cooperation. Alongside these exchanges, the awards ceremony recognized outstanding product achievements across various categories.

Rebecca Ding, Founder & CEO of WeBranding Global, emphasized that brands are moving from“price-driven” to“value co-creation.” She noted“technological innovation, green concepts, and cultural resonance will be the keys for Chinese brands to achieve high-quality growth in the European market.”

The Suqin Best of IFA 2025 Awards

Award entries underwent both online pre-selection and a final evaluation by a nine-member jury at IFA. Judging criteria emphasized innovation, uniqueness, application potential, and market readiness.

Award Winners

Best Telecommunication Innovation:

TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

OUKITEL WP200 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept

Best Home Appliance Innovation:

Sunseeker L3 Robotic Lawn Mower

Wan AIChef

Dreame Food Waste Disposer

Best AI Innovation:

SwitchBot AI Pet

viaim OpenNote

Rokid Glasses

Lepro TB1 Pro

DETICO Birdfeeder

Zendure SolarFlow 800 Pro

As a prominent Sino-European bridge, the summit and awards signify a shift in companies' approach from “ going abroad ” to achieving“global integration.” Focusing on innovation, localization, and compliance, brands are building lasting trust and credibility in international markets while actively shaping the future of the global consumer landscape.