New Inspirational Coming-Of-Age Novel,“Slingshot: King David's Slingshot,” Captures The Power Of Faith, Family, And Courage

A timeless story of boyhood curiosity, biblical inspiration, and the journey to maturity comes alive in Slingshot: King David's Slingshot, a heartfelt novel by Robert Maurice Talley. Blending action, humor, and hope, this book delivers both entertainment and moral guidance for young readers and families alike.

Inspired by the author's own boyhood fascination with the slingshot, Slingshot: King David's Slingshot follows a curious and adventurous young boy who, after hearing the biblical story of David and Goliath, sets out to master the sling. What begins as a playful pursuit soon becomes a life-shaping adventure, as his skill leads him into situations that demand courage, honesty, and faith. Guided by loving parents who seek to“train him up in the way he should go,” the boy learns that with talent comes responsibility and that true strength lies in serving others.

Early readers have already praised the book for its depth and uplifting message. Dennis Lee, an Amazon customer, writes:“I enjoyed this book very much. Loved the reference to the Bible. I think all children should read this as a way to be strong and live your life the way you want.”

Another reviewer, Iva D. Edwards, remarks:“Slingshot is the type of action-packed youngsters' book that is more than entertaining. The book emphasizes God, family, hard work, honesty, and dedication to doing the right thing. Each chapter is a small story in itself.”

Brimming with adventure and moral lessons, Slingshot: King David's Slingshot is more than a coming-of-age tale, it's an invitation for families to embrace storytelling that uplifts, inspires, and strengthens faith.

Experience the faith-filled adventure of Slingshot: King David's Slingshot for yourself. Available now in both paperback and ebook editions on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Whether you're looking for an inspiring story or a meaningful family read, this book is one you'll treasure.

About the Author

Robert Maurice Talley was born and raised in San Angelo, Texas, where his deep faith and strong family roots shaped his life and storytelling. He earned his BA in Communications from Angelo State University and is a longtime member of the Southgate Church of Christ.

In addition to his ministry, Talley spent years as a member of an a cappella gospel quartet that recorded eight albums, reflecting his lifelong passion for faith-based creativity. Now 85 years old, he continues to draw inspiration from his loving wife, two sons, a daughter, and three grandchildren. Through Slingshot: King David's Slingshot, Talley shares not only a boyhood fascination with the sling but also a deeper message of courage, integrity, and the importance of using one's gifts to serve others.