Ukraine Extends Humanitarian Gas Program For Frontline Communities Until May 2026

2025-09-18 07:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy .

“The initiative was implemented during the 2024–2025 heating season in frontline territories. By government decision, this heating season the project has been expanded to include household consumers in Zaporizhzhia region and extended until May 1, 2026,” the statement said.

Consumers will be supplied with fuel provided by state-owned companies as well as international partners.

Read also: Government, parliament working on additional support options for businesses in frontline communities

As reported earlier, in 2024 the government launched a project to provide residents of frontline communities in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions with bottled gas.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

