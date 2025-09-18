Noble Plains Increases Private Placement To $1,040,040

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (FSE: INE0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on September 17, 2025 (the ""). The Company will now issue up to 11,556,000 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,040,040. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All other terms of the Offering, as disclosed in the Company's September 17, 2025 news release, remain unchanged.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President

For further information, please contact: Drew Zimmerman: (778) 686-0973

Website:

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the anticipated participation by directors and officers, the payment of finder's fees, and the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering as announced or at all; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

