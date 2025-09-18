Trump Again Disagrees With UK On Palestine's Recognition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump renewed on Thursday his disagreement of the UK and Western countries' concept of recognizing a Palestinian state if Israeli occupation does not allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Speaking in a news conference at the end of his official visit to the UK, Trump said he does not agree with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced a few weeks ago his intention to recognize Palestine's statehood during the UN General Assembly due on next week, if the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains unimproved.
However, he noted that he is exerting huge efforts to make peace and stability prevail in the region.
He added the issue is complicated but it will be properly resolved.
Trump also reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin let him down as the war in Ukraine is ongoing and reaching a permanent peace deal failed.
He admitted that he was mistaken when he thought that he could resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
In addition, He told reporters that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the possibility of transferring the "TikTok" application ownership to American firms and investors.
On illegitimate migrants in the UK, Trump suggested that the UK government uses army to safeguard borders and returns migrants back to their homes.
Meanwhile, Starmer affirmed the need of putting more pressure on Russia, noting the recent attacks on Ukrainian cities refer that Putin does not want peace.
On Gaza, Starmer stressed he and Trump are seeking a solution as soon as possible, urging the release of hostages without delay.
Earlier today, Trump and Starmer signed a technological deal on the flow of American investments through big tech companies like Google and Microsoft into the UK.
Last night, King Charles III received Trump at Windsor Castle, where a dinner was held on his honor. (end)
