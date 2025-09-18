AFCEA International Welcomes Two New Chapters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fairfax, Va, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is excited to announce the official launch of its new Central Texas Chapter in Austin, Texas, and Dahlgren Chapter in Dahlgren, Virginia. This strategic expansion into two of the nation's most critical hubs for innovation signifies a pivotal growth in AFCEA's global network.

The Central Texas Chapter serves as a facilitator for local community collaboration in STEM education, the military industry, growing innovative information technology ecosystem and untapped opportunity for U.S. Army partnerships in the area, said AFCEA Central Texas Chapter President Brent Skinner, who expressed his enthusiasm about the new chapter.

"There's a passion and an appetite here in Central Texas for unique partnerships in emerging technologies, for example, artificial intelligence, software development and autonomous systems. We not only have large companies but the startups, small businesses and venture capitalists moving into or supporting the U.S. Department of War,” Skinner said.“We want to keep building on the success of the Alamo Chapter based in San Antonio and continue growing the AFCEA presence deeper into the heart of central Texas, such as with the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, University of Texas-Austin, Capital Factory and Fort Hood community.”

The Dahlgren Chapter is dedicated to bridging the gap between small businesses and the government, especially through the contractor community that supports the U.S. Navy institutions in the area. Will Swann, Dahlgren Chapter president, said the goal is for the chapter to partner with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium (NSTIC), Potomac Tech Bridge and NavalX Tech Bridge.

“There are a lot of forward-facing missions that happen at Dahlgren, whether it's energy weapons, the Aegis missile system, sensors or unmanned vehicles. Those are newer technologies that industry needs to have a better understanding of,” Swann said.“Whether it's working with Dahlgren itself, the NSTIC OTA program and the Potomac Tech Bridge, we want to be able to foster communication and collaboration between those entities to accelerate innovation and time on mission. We want to provide value to the government staff and industry at Dahlgren to get involved, learn more and bring innovation.”

At its core, AFCEA is a chapter-based membership association of volunteers serving the global security community. "The addition of the Central Texas Chapter and the Dahlgren Chapter marks an exciting milestone for AFCEA,” said AFCEA International President and CEO Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).“These new chapters will not only provide our members in the region with enhanced opportunities to connect, collaborate and advance their professional development, but they strengthen our association as a whole. By expanding our network into these dynamic areas, we're fostering greater innovation, knowledge-sharing and mission support across our global community.”

The Central Texas Chapter and Dahlgren Chapter aim to facilitate networking events to build stronger relationships and partnerships among their members. They will actively contribute to the educational and professional development of their members through workshops, seminars and networking opportunities designed to address the latest challenges in military and government technology sectors.

