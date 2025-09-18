Housebell Launches Bilingual Property App To Connect Singapore's Real Estate Market With Global Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New app offers seamless English-Chinese navigation to empower local and international property seekers









Image by HouseBell

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseBell , a Singapore-based real estate technology platform, today announced the launch of its upgraded mobile application featuring full English-Chinese bilingual support. The new app bridges Singapore's growing property market with both local and international users, particularly the increasing number of Chinese buyers and tenants exploring opportunities in Singapore.

Bilingual App Meets Global Demand

Singapore's property market continues to attract strong interest from overseas buyers and investors. According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), foreign demand remains resilient despite cooling measures, with Chinese buyers consistently ranking among the top foreign purchasers of private homes in 2024.

HouseBell's bilingual app addresses this demand by enabling seamless navigation in English and Chinese, allowing users to browse property listings, compare prices, and connect with trusted agents without language barriers.

Enhanced Property Search for Informed Decisions

The app provides advanced filters to help users search by price, property type, location, transport access, nearby schools, and healthcare facilities. This empowers users to make informed decisions with transparent, easily accessible information.

Connecting Local Expertise with International Reach

“Singapore's real estate market is increasingly global,” said K. Tang, Marketing Director of HouseBell.“With our bilingual app, we aim to make property searches more inclusive, accessible, and transparent for both local and overseas buyers. This is an important step toward connecting Singapore's housing opportunities with the world.”

Available on iOS and Android

The HouseBell app is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms, giving users a convenient way to explore Singapore's property market anytime, anywhere.

About HouseBell

HouseBell is a bilingual property platform founded in Singapore, offering rental and sale listings for HDBs, condominiums, and landed houses. With professional teams in both Singapore and China, HouseBell combines local market expertise with international insights to connect global communities with Singapore's real estate opportunities.

Media Contact:

K. Tang, Marketing Director

Marketing Department

+65 6518 3183

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at