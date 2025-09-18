22Nd Century Announces Debt-Free Balance Sheet And New Growth Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Repayment of $3.9 Million in Senior Secured Debt Lowers Ongoing Cash Needs and Operating Costs by Eliminating Cash Interest and Amortization Expense

Company Balance Sheet Reflects Working Capital to Support the Purchase of Low Nicotine Leaf Crop for Production of More Than 1 Million Cartons of VLN Products

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that has for 27 years led and continues to lead the fight against the harms of smoking driven by nicotine addiction, today announced that following closing of its Series A convertible preferred stock offering, it has repaid the remaining $3.9 million of its senior secured debt in full.

“We are pleased to remove one of the last legacy liabilities from the previous 22nd Century organization,” said Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer.“This is a huge step forward for the company, having now eliminated greater than $20 million in senior secured and subordinated debt since I joined the team. With a debt-free balance sheet, we see a significant opportunity to use our resources in a forward-looking manner focused on growth, driven by the expected margin expansion from branded products which have begun shipping in Q3 2025. Our plans for further adoption of partner VLN as well as additional branded product SKU's are setting up our growth strategy into 2026. We are fully focused on utilizing our strong IP portfolio and resources to drive continuous expansion of our VLN® reduced nicotine content products with our partners.”

Completion of the Series A convertible preferred stock offering and senior secured debt repayment resulted in an approximate $9.1 million increase in as adjusted pro forma net tangible book value, or approximately $1.05 per share. Management has plans to deploy a portion of capital to expand its very low nicotine tobacco leaf inventory in the fourth quarter of 2025, with inventory reserves allowing for production of more than one million cartons of VLN combustible products.

