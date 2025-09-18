Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Trump's Unprecedented Bid To Label Antifa 'Terrorist'
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has announced plans to designate Antifa as a“major terrorist organization” following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.
On September 10, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson shot Kirk from over 140 yards away during an outdoor event. DNA and court records firmly tied Robinson to the killing, which he planned for at least a week, leaving a confession and a written note. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Antifa is a loosely organized, far-left, anti-fascist movement operating primarily in the United States and parts of Europe .
Lacking formal leadership, Antifa unites activists committed to combating what they see as fascism and racism-sometimes through legitimate protest, but also, at times, via property damage and violent confrontations.
Their most militant chapters organize“black bloc” protests, disrupt public events, and have been involved in attacks on perceived far-right targets. Supporters say they are defending minority rights; critics call it political extremism.
Trump made the announcement from Britain, urging authorities to investigate Antifa's donors. But legal experts stress there is no legal pathway for labeling a domestic group terrorist under U.S. law-a label usually reserved for foreign organizations.
Critics see Trump 's move as symbolic and constitutionally risky, warning of major free speech concerns. Investigators found no direct group connection to Robinson but noted anti-fascist symbols, references to internet meme culture, and slogans on the bullets.
Robinson, who had adopted more radical views online, shocked his conservative Mormon community. The attack and Trump's reaction have sparked heated debate about the government's role in addressing domestic extremism.
They have also raised questions about the boundaries of civil liberties. The legal and political fallout may shape U.S. democracy for years to come.
