Cayman Islands Government Moves Forward With Subsea Cable Modernisation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing & Infrastructure (MPLAHI ) is moving forward with a major infrastructure project to modernise the Cayman Islands' subsea cable systems, a vital step in ensuring the Islands remain connected, competitive, and resilient in an increasingly digital world.

Subsea cables are the backbone of global communications, carrying more than 95 percent of the world's internet and data traffic. The Cayman Islands currently rely on ageing systems that require upgrading to keep pace with global standards, safeguard against disruption, and provide the connectivity that Cayman's residents, businesses, and institutions need to thrive.

The modernisation project will ensure the Islands have reliable, secure, and future-proof connectivity – essential for education, health care, finance, tourism, and innovation. It also strengthens Cayman's resilience in the event of natural disasters or emergencies when reliable communication is most critical.

Minister Ebanks:“An investment in Cayman's future”

Minister for planning, lands, agriculture, housing & infrastructure, Johany“Jay” Ebanks, JP, MP, highlighted the national importance of the project,“Modern and resilient connectivity is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity for Cayman. This project is about much more than faster internet. It is about protecting our Islands in times of crisis, supporting our businesses, and ensuring that every Caymanian has access to opportunities

in education, technology, and innovation. By modernising our subsea cable infrastructure, we are investing directly in Cayman's future prosperity and resilience.”

To illustrate the impact, the minister added:“Whether it's a student studying overseas, a small business owner trading online, or a family staying in touch with loved ones abroad – every Caymanian depends on strong and reliable connections. This project ensures that those connections are protected and strengthened for years to come.”

The ministry continues to work closely with international industry partners and local stakeholders to advance the project. Once completed, the upgraded subsea cable will ensure the Cayman Islands remain globally connected, regionally competitive, and nationally secure.

The post Cayman Islands Government moves forward with Subsea Cable Modernisation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .