Young Changemakers: Lívia Gammardella

MENAFN - PRovoke) In our Young Changemakers series, we catch up with the four regional winners of the PRovoke Media & We. Communications Young Changemakers Award, our yearly recognition of rising stars from underrepresented backgrounds in PR and communications.They share what excites them about the industry (and what needs to change), where they find inspiration, how they unwind, the campaigns they love, and the work that makes them proud.In our third Q&A, we speak with Lívia Gammardella, LatAm Intersect's head of marketing and social media and winner of our 2025 Latin/South America Young Changemakers Award.Based in São Paulo, Gammardella is known for crafting campaigns that resonate with audiences by combining strategy, creativity, and a deep respect for cultural nuance. Her achievements have earned her recognition as a Forbes Central America“Digital Transformation Genius” and a WFCA“Rising Star.”Her career reflects both bravery and adaptability. Originally trained as a lawyer, Gammardella shifted paths mid-degree to pursue her passion for marketing - teaching herself the mechanics of SEO, analytics, and digital strategy along the way. She also lived abroad in Mexico, the US, Panama, and Costa Rica, experiences that gave her a personal understanding of Latin America's diversity and the connective power of storytelling across borders.Beyond the campaigns and accolades, Gammardella is passionate about shaping the industry itself. She regularly contributes to top tier media outlets and, since 2024, has written as a columnist for AdNews, sharing insights on social media and digital innovation. She brings empathy and authenticity into everything she does, challenging traditional narratives and amplifying diverse voices in the industry.

One thing I've observed for some time, and that more and more companies are starting to grasp, is the transformation in how people navigate their digital consumption journey. Today, almost every interaction happens online, and the way people search, discover, and decide is no longer linear.



Social platforms like TikTok have become search engines in their own right. As a result, we're seeing platforms invest in SEO capabilities, recognizing that Google is no longer the sole gateway to information. For brands, this means going beyond optimizing websites or building omnichannel journeys, it requires a shift in how content is conceived and distributed. Presence alone isn't enough. You need to speak the native language of each platform, not replicate content across channels. Your next client might find you on Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn and what they find has to feel made for that space.



This also brings a growing tension: the need to be easily discoverable without losing your brand's voice. As users, we're inundated with information. That's why creators are increasingly acting as curators, helping audiences filter what matters. But with AI-generated content multiplying across feeds, not everything out there is insightful, relevant, or trustworthy.



We're deep in the attention economy, where even micro-moments of engagement are monetized. The battle for attention is no longer just competitive, it's exhausting. In this context, standing out means more than showing up. It means having something meaningful to say, and saying it in a way that no one else can.



That's the real challenge for communications today, preserving originality while adapting to new digital behaviors. And while much of this plays out on social media, it's not limited to it. The lines between news, marketing, entertainment, and conversation have blurred. People now look to social platforms for the kind of information they once found only in traditional media and that shift is reshaping not just how we communicate, but how we think, behave, and engage with the world.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



One that really stood out to me was a recent case from Havaianas in Brazil. They launched a new sandal in a shade called“Buttercream” (yes, in English) but the name didn't land well.



Users online quickly started joking about it, calling the color“Encardida” (which roughly means“grimy” or“dirty”). Instead of ignoring the comments, the brand embraced them, and officially changed the product's name to Encardida.



I love this case because it highlights two powerful ideas. First, that a brand's essence is what makes it iconic. Before becoming a global fashion item worn by top fashion celebrities, Havaianas was, and still is, the everyday sandal on the feet of all Brazilians, across all classes and places, not just the beach.



Second, it's a reminder that listening to your audience is not just smart, it's essential. As we say in Brazil,“the voice of the people is the voice of God.” By changing the name, Havaianas showed it's not afraid to step back from a decision that felt out of touch, and instead reinforce its connection with those who've been with the brand from the beginning.



I hope this inspires more companies to be less afraid of letting go, to reconnect with their roots, and to bring back the joy and boldness of real brand building. Brazilian creativity has always been a force, it's time we let it take center stage again.

What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



We're currently launching a global beer brand in Mexico through influencer engagement and to do so, we developed a culturally grounded narrative called Brindografía, or“Toastography” (toast + biography) in English.



It's rooted in a local truth: in Mexico, stories aren't told, they're shared. Around tables. Between bites. In the pause between laughter and the last sip of the night.



Through the narrative, we highlight that the brand arrives not to steal the scene, but to honor it, elevating everyday moments with quiet sophistication and imported taste.



We emphasize that every sip is a chapter, and a life well lived deserves to be poured, savored, remembered.



This project reflects what I believe in deeply as a Latina, as a person, and as a communicator. We don't believe in simply translating brand messages or imposing narratives on new markets. We build stories from the audience outward, shaping the brand around their culture, language, and everyday rituals.



From that foundation, we've been able to create real moments of connection, not campaigns that speak at people, but narratives that bring us closer to them. And that's what fulfills me, professionally and personally.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Cooking is my therapy, especially baking. My home often smells like fresh bread because I love experimenting with different kinds of dough, along with homemade pasta and just about anything carb-based... (maybe that's the real therapy!)



I also unwind through reading, yoga, and letting myself explore hobbies without the pressure to be good at them. I've learned that it's okay to create simply because it brings me joy, whether that's pottery, watercolor painting, or embroidery.

What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I read a lot, and I've developed a habit of writing down thoughts, ideas, and reflections in a dedicated notebook as I go. It sharpens my critical thinking and helps me engage with themes I might not explore in my everyday routine.



I'm especially drawn to contemporary and historical fiction. I find they stretch my creativity and perspective more than personal development books, which often offer ready-made answers. Not that they're not valuable, they can be incredibly helpful for certain goals, but fiction allows you to experience life through different realities, to see the world as lived, not instructed.



Some of the books that have really moved me and expanded my awareness include The Elegance of the Hedgehog, To Kill a Mockingbird and White Chrysanthemum.

If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



I honestly can't imagine doing anything else. I've already made a major career switch, from law to communications, and it showed me exactly where I belong. I've been on the other side, and I wouldn't go back. This is the work that fulfills me, challenges me, and reflects who I am.