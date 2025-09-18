Azerbaijan Strengthens Market Resilience With Rising Portfolio Capital
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan's financial landscape revealed a noteworthy trend: portfolio investments surged, and net financial liabilities declined, signaling growing resilience and investor confidence in the country's economy. According to data from the Central Bank, net financial assets from portfolio investments increased by $947.4 million, while net financial liabilities decreased by $24.9 million. These figures offer a window into the dynamics of capital flows and the evolving balance between state and private-sector actors in Azerbaijan's financial system.
