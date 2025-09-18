Sikorski Urges Tougher Sanctions On Russia After Lavrov Says Putin Cannot Be“Enticed”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, he wrote about this on social network , commenting on statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that territorial exchanges would not stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Sikorski, Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains intransigent because he believes he can win the war.

"For peace to have a chance we need to convince him (Putin -ed.) that he cannot succeed at an acceptable cost. The only way for that to happen is to increase sanctions on Russia and to sustain Ukraine for the medium term," Sikorski emphasized.

He was commenting on a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which cited Lavrov's September 17 remarks that territorial exchanges will not“stop” Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister also claimed that attempts to“entice” Putin with restored trade relations between the United States and Russia would not bring the war to an end.

In addition, Lavrov threatened that any European forces deployed to postwar Ukraine would be considered by Russia as“legitimate military targets.”

ISW stressed that Russia is not interested in good-faith negotiations that would involve concessions from Moscow and is ready to prolong the war in order to achieve its maximalist goals on the battlefield.

