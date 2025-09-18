Solomon Security TEXAS Establishes Specialized Secure Cam Division For High-Security Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) New Division Focuses on Advanced Camera Technology for Critical Infrastructure and Sensitive Facility Protection

TEXAS - Solomon Security TEXAS announced today the establishment of their specialized Secure Cam Division, dedicated to providing advanced camera surveillance solutions for critical infrastructure, government facilities, and high-security commercial applications throughout Texas. The new division addresses increasing demand for sophisticated video surveillance in sensitive environments.

"Critical infrastructure and high-security facilities require Surveillance Trailers technology that exceeds standard commercial capabilities," explained a senior representative from Solomon Security TEXAS. "Our Secure Cam Division specializes in advanced camera systems designed specifically for environments where security cannot be compromised."

The Secure Cam Division offers specialized camera technologies including ultra-high-resolution imaging systems, thermal detection cameras, low-light and infrared capabilities, and tamper-resistant housing designed for harsh environments. All systems meet or exceed federal security standards and include advanced encryption for data protection.

Applications include power generation facilities, water treatment plants, transportation hubs, government buildings, and corporate facilities requiring enhanced security measures. Each installation undergoes rigorous security assessment and compliance verification to ensure systems meet applicable regulations and security standards.

The division's technical team includes specialists certified in federal security protocols, critical infrastructure protection standards, and advanced camera technology implementation. Installation procedures follow strict security protocols with background-verified technicians and comprehensive documentation for compliance auditing.

Advanced features include intelligent video analytics for threat detection, automated tracking capabilities, integration with access control and alarm systems, and redundant recording systems for evidence preservation. Remote monitoring capabilities include secure encrypted connections and multi-level access controls.

Solomon Security TEXAS's Secure Cam Division has already completed installations for several critical infrastructure clients across Texas, demonstrating the company's capability to handle complex, high-security surveillance requirements while maintaining strict confidentiality and security protocols.

Organizations requiring specialized secure camera installations can contact Solomon Security TEXAS for confidential consultations and security-cleared project development.

