Head Of Arab Interior Council Discusses Coordination With Interpol Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Minister Mohammad Koman held talks on Thursday with the Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza on boosting cooperation and activating the bilateral cooperation framework agreement
The council's secretariat general said in a statement that the meeting was held during the Interpol 25th regional Asian conference, held in Singapore between September 18 and 19.
The two sides touched on the topics due to be addressed at the 93rd session of the Interpol scheduled in Morocco on November 24-27.
They also lauded the efforts that have been exerted for implementing the joint activities within the framework agreement, signed in 2022, and agreed on holding a coordination meeting to ensure its activation. (end)
