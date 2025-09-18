Dop, BSNL Sign Mou To Expand SIM & Recharge Services Via Post Offices

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand mobile connectivity across India by leveraging the postal network.

Under the MoU, India Post's network of more than 1.65 lakh post offices will act as Points of Sale for BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services.

The arrangement aims to enhance BSNL's reach in both urban and rural areas, particularly in remote regions where access to telecom services remains limited.

Officials said the initiative is expected to support the government's Digital India and financial inclusion goals by bridging connectivity gaps and empowering rural households.

A pilot project in Assam has already demonstrated encouraging results, providing a basis for nationwide implementation.

As part of the collaboration, BSNL will supply SIM stock and training, while DoP will facilitate customer onboarding and transactions.

The agreement, effective for one year from September 17, 2025, may be renewed subsequently. Both organisations have committed to robust monitoring, monthly reconciliation, and strict adherence to cybersecurity and data privacy norms.

