GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead Of FOMC (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British Pound is slightly higher during early trading on Wednesday as we're waiting for the FOMC statement, interest rate decision and press conference in the United States. That obviously means that there will be a lot of volatility today. I would not be surprised at all to see a major choppy move in both directions.
Traders believe that there are three interest rates coming, uh cuts coming down the road, and therefore it is worth noting that anything that suggests that they are not going to get the 75 basis points of interest rate cuts could really disrupt the markets, at least in the short term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do break to the upside, the 1.37 level will be a bit resistant, but I think clearing that opens up the possibility of a move to the 1.38 level. Short-term pullback should see support at the 1.36 level as it was previous resistance. A little bit of market memory comes into the picture. However, keep in mind that if there is something that is said during the statement or the press conference that rattles the markets, they won't care about 1.36 being support. It'll just slice right through it. So, with all of that being said, it is cautiously optimistic here. But be aware of the fact that we've got some volatility ahead later during the session.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
