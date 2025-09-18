James Holtsnider: Jordan A Strategic U.S. Partner For Over Seven Decades

MENAFN - Amman Net) James Holtsnider, nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, delivered his statement before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 11, 2025, highlightin the importance of the U.S.-Jordan partnership that has spanned more than seventy years.

Chairman Risch, Ranking Member Shaheen, and distinguished Members of this committee,

Thank you for the opportunity to appear before you today as the President's nominee to be the United States Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

I am honored by this nomination and grateful to President Trump and Secretary Rubio for the confidence they have shown in me. If confirmed, I look forward to working closely with this committee and Congress to advance U.S. foreign policy interests in Jordan.

As I have done previously before this committee, I again want to thank my family – my wife Nana and our children Maud and Henry – for their unwavering support and sacrifice throughout my career, especially during my time in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

Career and Regional Experience

Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. From my earliest engagements as a young, enlisted Marine in the 1990s to my most recent overseas assignment in a leadership role at our U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, I understand the importance of getting policy right in the region.

U.S.–Jordan Strategic Partnership

The U.S. strategic partnership with Jordan, a major non-NATO ally, spans seven decades and is rooted in our security relationship.

Our military and law enforcement cooperation with Jordan helps us combat terrorism, deter illicit narcotic flows, and counter malign regional actors. With a Defense Cooperation Agreement and bilateral Memorandum of Understanding, we have important opportunities to update and enhance our security partnership.

If confirmed, I commit to strengthening our security partnership and prioritizing support for our U.S. military colleagues throughout the region, as I have in previous assignments.

Regional Challenges and Cooperation

As we execute President Trump's decision to give the new Syrian government a chance, our partnership with Jordan is critical.

Jordan's leadership has also been instrumental in helping blunt the impact of Iranian adventurism this year. Jordan has also demonstrated receptivity to U.S. concerns regarding Chinese tech companies' involvement in Amman's 5G infrastructure and critical digital infrastructure, and is aligned with the United States in mitigating the risks of China's technological expansion in the country.

Multilateral and Citizen Engagement

Jordan is an important multilateral partner on many issues. If confirmed, I will encourage the Jordanian government to continue to play an important and constructive role as a regional leader and advance the President's efforts for peace in the region.

Thousands of Americans live in Jordan, and many others visit as tourists or as participants in U.S. government exchange programs. If confirmed, I will ensure assistance to U.S. citizens in Jordan continues to be a top priority for the Embassy team.

Closing

Before I conclude, I would like to thank the dozens of people in the Department of State and on your committee staff who assisted with the nomination process. I would also like to thank the members of this committee for their sustained focus on our Middle Eastern partners.

Mr. Chairman, thank you for the opportunity to testify today, and I look forward to your questions.