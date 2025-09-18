UKA orders 20 turbines from Nordex Group for Mercedes-Benz testing area

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

One of the highest-capacity German onshore wind farms is moving into the implementation phase. Approval has been granted, and energy farm developer UKA is now ordering turbines with a total capacity of 140 megawatts from the Nordex Group. At Husum Wind, the parties signed the contracts together with Max Bögl Wind AG, the supplier of the concrete elements for the hybrid towers used in the project. September 18, 2025 – One of the highest-capacity onshore wind farms in Germany shifts into the implementation phase with the Papenburg project. At a public contract signing ceremony at the Husum Wind trade fair today, the order for 20 turbines from Nordex with a total rated capacity of 140 megawatts was signed by Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group, which is responsible for the design of the project. The concrete foundations and concrete parts for the hybrid towers, with a hub height of 164 meters, are supplied by Max Bögl Wind AG. The wind farm will be constructed on the Mercedes-Benz automobile testing site near Papenburg in Lower Saxony. The corresponding contract was signed as recently as in May 2023, and since then UKA as the energy farm developer has completed both the planning and the approval processes in a very short timeframe. Prior to signing the contract for the purchase order, Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group, said:“I am proud of the fact that we, as owners of the future wind farm, will be supplying Mercedes-Benz AG with electricity for the next 25 years. This project shows that UKA, which generates its own climate-friendly electricity, is an attractive supplier of electricity even to large industrial corporations. Despite some challenges – for example at the construction site – the project team is pressing ahead with the construction of the wind farm in record time. The wind farm on the Mercedes-Benz testing area is a flagship project in our portfolio of onshore wind farms currently under construction in Germany, representing more than 1.5 GW in total.” José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group, said:“We are pleased to be able to continue our existing collaboration with UKA in Germany. We especially appreciate the renewed trust in our technology and our project management at the Papenburg wind farm, particularly given the size and significance of this project for everyone involved.” Stefan Bögl, CEO of the Max Bögl Group, added:“New plant generations require a stable foundation to ensure operation of the wind farm for two decades. The practical combination of state-of-the-art turbine technology from Nordex and our proven Bögl hybrid tower promises exactly this: The ability to successfully harvest power from wind. We are pleased that, together with UKA and Nordex, we are part of this major project and are thus working together to drive forward the expansion of wind power in Germany.” Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production, Quality and Supply Chain Management:“The wind farm in Papenburg is an important building block of our sustainable business strategy - from an ecological and also an economic perspective. The start of construction impressively illustrates that we are consistently putting our ambitious sustainability goals for the production network into practice and thus achieving a measurable impact. We are pleased with the great progress made and are proud as Mercedes-Benz, together with our strong partners, to expand the use of wind energy in Germany with the new wind farm in Papenburg.” If everything goes according to plan, the first turbines will begin operation on a trial basis by as early as 2027. Once fully commissioned, the wind farm will cover about 20 percent of the annual electricity needs of Mercedes-Benz Group AG in Germany. When it is completed, it will be one of the largest onshore wind farms in Germany, with an electricity generation capacity of about 140 megawatts. The electricity supply contract was concluded for a term of at least 25 years from the start of delivery. The planned wind farm is part of energy farm developer UKA's extensive 11-gigawatt project pipeline in Germany. The project will involve 20 turbines from German manufacturer Nordex (N163/6.X), each with a capacity of 7 MW. The concrete foundations and concrete parts for the hybrid towers at the wind farm, with a hub height of 164 meters, are manufactured and installed by Max Bögl Wind AG.



About the UKA group: As an energy park developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind, photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage projects. It contributes to a sustainable power supply in Germany, Europe and America that is independent of fossil fuel imports, ensures lower power prices, and is climate-friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company's employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest economic and quality standards. All projects are systematically advanced, even when external circumstances require an extra measure of patience and perseverance. The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany with 1.5 GW of onshore wind projects under construction in its home market. Furthermore, an impressive project pipeline of currently 6.5 GW in the international markets alone underlines its attractive business prospects abroad.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

About Max Bögl Wind AG Making renewable energy more efficient and actively driving the energy transition forward –this is the mission of Max Bögl Wind AG, backed by its innovative technological solutions. With almost 4,000 towers constructed, the company is Germany's market leader in the manufacturing, supply, and installation of hybrid towers for wind turbines. In 2017, it set a world record for the tallest onshore wind turbines, reaching a hub height of 178 meters. Max Bögl Wind AG is a subsidiary of the Max Bögl Group. With around 7,000 highly qualified employees at more than 40 locations worldwide and an annual turnover exceeding €2.6 billion, Max Bögl ranks among the largest construction, technology, and service companies in the German construction industry. Through pioneering in-house developments on key contemporary topics such as renewable energy, urbanization, mobility, and infrastructure, the group is already creating solutions for the megatrends of our globalized world today. Leveraging decades of expertise in high-precision precast concrete construction, Max Bögl also positions itself as a key driver of innovation in the development of products, technologies, and construction methods.

About Mercedes-Benz AG Mercedes‐Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‐Benz Group AG with a total of around 175,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‐Benz Cars and Mercedes‐Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‐Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes‐Benz brand with Mercedes‐AMG, Mercedes‐Maybach and G‐Class with their all-electric models as well as products of the smart brand. Mercedes‐Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2024 it sold around 2,4 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‐Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with more than 30 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‐Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‐Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain. Contact for press inquiries: UKA Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG

