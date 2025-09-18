Eli Lilly To Invest $5 Billion In New Manufacturing Facility In Virginia

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Eli Lilly to build $5 billion manufacturing facility in Virginia

September 18, 2025 by Sam Francis

American multinational pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly says it plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia, in Goochland County.

The new site will be the company's first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product facility for Lilly's emerging bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

Earlier this year, at a press conference in Washington, DC, Lilly announced plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States.

The planned Virginia facility is the first to be announced and is part of the company's $50 billion in US capital expansion commitments since 2020. At this site, Lilly will also boost its domestic manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

An ADC is a targeted therapy designed to deliver potent medicines directly to diseased cells. By combining the precision of monoclonal antibodies with the power of cytotoxic medicines, ADCs can act like highly specialized carriers, maximizing treatment effectiveness while reducing harm to healthy tissue.

They are primarily used to treat cancer but are being explored for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, says:“Our investment in Virginia underscores our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing – creating high-quality jobs, strengthening communities and advancing the health and well-being of Americans nationwide.

“By expanding our domestic capacity, we're building a secure, resilient supply chain that delivers for patients today and supports the breakthrough medicines of tomorrow.”

Expected to be completed within the next five years, the manufacturing site will bring more than 650 new high-paying jobs to Virginia, including highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.

The project is anticipated to bring 1,800 construction jobs to the region and greatly benefit the local economy.

Lilly's capital investment and jobs numbers announced today go beyond what the company initially committed to in the Virginia incentive process submission, reinforcing the importance this new site will have in the company's ability to deliver medicines to people in the US and around the world.

The company expects that for every dollar invested in the Virginia facility, up to four dollars will be generated in local economic activity. Additionally, each manufacturing job will support multiple positions in related industries like supply chain, logistics and retail.

Governor Glenn Youngkin, says:“Lilly is one of the world's great innovators, and I want to thank them for this significant commitment to Virginia.

“This new facility in Goochland County will create 650 great jobs, along with 1,800 construction jobs, and deliver some of the most advanced medicines in Lilly's portfolio, powered by the unmatched talent of our Virginia workforce.

“By expanding manufacturing capacity here in the United States, we are strengthening our economy, securing America's critical pharmaceutical supply chain, and positioning Virginia to lead in the industries that will drive innovation for generations to come.”

Lilly will use advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI and automated systems at the site. This will enable right-first-time execution, all in support of the safe and reliable supply of medicines.

To maximize the latest technology, digital integrations and automation, the company plans to engage locally, partnering with local universities and supporting community educational initiatives in Virginia.

Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, says:“This isn't just another manufacturing site - it represents a significant milestone for Lilly, as we begin building our first bioconjugate facility.

“With this cutting-edge site, Lilly is setting a new benchmark in bioconjugate innovation, advancing technologies that will expand what's possible for patients.

“This investment reflects our bold vision, our commitment to transformative technologies and our dedication to being a good neighbor through sustainability efforts and support of local education and community partnerships.”

Goochland County was selected from hundreds of applications based on several criteria, including, but not limited to, workforce potential in the Greater Richmond Region, local incentives, ready access to utilities and transportation and favorable zoning.

Lilly says it champions“a culture of safety and environmental stewardship” at its numerous manufacturing sites, embracing innovative technologies to significantly minimize the company's environmental footprint.

The company plans to announce the three remaining US manufacturing sites this year and expects to begin making medicines at these four facilities within five years.

Support for Lilly's job creation will be provided, in part, through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program. The program was created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with higher education partners.