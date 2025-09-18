Techmediabreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Showcases Robotic Forestry Unit At ADNOC Safety Day

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) , a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, announced its participation alongside the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi at ADNOC's annual Safety Day event, where it showcased its Robotic Forestry Unit to global industry leaders. The event, themed“Safe by Choice, Not by Chance,” highlighted the role of innovation and AI in promoting workplace safety and environmental sustainability. Micropolis' Robotic Forestry Unit is designed for reforestation and ecosystem restoration in regions affected by desertification, wildfires and climate degradation. CEO Fareed Aljawhari said the technology exemplifies the company's mission to merge robotics with environmental conservation while supporting ADNOC's safety and sustainability goals.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

