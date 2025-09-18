Fiserv, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. September 22, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fiserv, Inc. (" Fiserv " or the "Company") (NYSE: FI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Fiserv investors have until September 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fiserv Inc. provides payment and financial technology solutions to clients globally.

The class action lawsuit against Fiserv alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Company and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical facts, including:

(i) that due to cost and performance issues with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv compelled merchants to transition to its Clover platform;

(ii) that these forced migrations temporarily inflated Clover's gross payment volume (“GPV”) and revenue growth, masking a broader slowdown in new merchant acquisitions;

(iii) that a significant number of former Payeezy merchants later abandoned Clover due to its high fees, poor customer support, and other operational deficiencies; and

(iv) that as a result of merchant attrition, Clover's revenue growth and GPV expansion were materially unsustainable.

According to the complaint, on April 24, 2025, Fiserv reported Clover GPV growth of just 8% for Q1 2025-a notable decline from 2024 GPV growth rates of 14% to 17%. The Company attributed this slowdown to reduced transaction volumes from former Payeezy merchants who had migrated to Clover. Following this disclosure, Fiserv's stock price declined more than 18%.

Subsequently, on May 15, 2025, Fiserv acknowledged that GPV growth deceleration was expected to persist throughout the remainder of the year. On this news, the Company's share price fell an additional 16%.

Finally, on July 23, 2025, Fiserv revised the upper end of its full-year organic growth guidance downward and confirmed that year-over-year revenue growth in its Merchant segment had declined to 9%, compared to 11% in the previous quarter. Following this announcement, the Company's share price dropped nearly 14%.

